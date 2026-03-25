Eastern Conference Playoff Race: What Raptors Need to Avoid Play-In Tournament

The Toronto Raptors only have a handful of games left in their regular season schedule, making every contest down the stretch incredibly critical.

The Raptors picked up their 40th win against the Utah Jazz earlier in the week, but they will need to grab some more victories in the final three weeks of the season in order to clinch one of the top six spots in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in tournament. Here's a look at where the Raptors and the rest of their rivals stand in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

5) Toronto Raptors: 40-31

Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes protects the ball from Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey. | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Notable Games Left: vs. Magic, vs. Heat (x2)

The Raptors are in control of their own destiny as they are currently in fifth place with a bit of a cushion ahead of the other teams. The final game of their road trip comes against the Los Angeles Clippers, and then they will head back home for a crucial two-game home stand with the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic coming to town.

The Raptors lost to the Pelicans earlier this month in shocking fashion on the road, so they will need to learn from their mistakes in that game to come out on top in this one, as the margin for error is incredibly slim. The game against the struggling Magic could have a direct impact on the standings, so a pair of wins for Toronto would cement their status as the top team in this group of contenders for the Eastern Conference playoff race.

6) Atlanta Hawks: 40-32

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Notable Games Left: at Magic, at Cavaliers, vs. Cavaliers, at Heat

The Hawks were under .500 at the All-Star break, but since coming back they have been arguably the best team in the NBA. The Hawks have won 14 of their last 16 games, which includes an 11-game win streak that was halted at the hands of the Houston Rockets on the road.

They have some tough games coming up against top-tier contenders in the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, but April has them facing off against several teams that are in the playoff race with them, so they cannot take their foot off the gas at this point.

7) Philadelphia 76ers: 39-33

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe reacts after his three pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Notable Games Left: at Hornets, at Heat

The Sixers have been keeping themselves afloat with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid both out with an injury. Maxey has missed the last nine games for the Sixers, and the team has gone just 5-4 in that span. After a home game against the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers will go on a three-game road trip that will see them stopping in Charlotte and Miami, two teams that are also in the playoff picture with the Sixers.

They also have some tough opponents coming up, with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets all in consecutive games in April. In their final 10 games, the Sixers probably need to win at least seven or eight to feel comfortable, but the schedule and injury luck suggest that it will be a challenge.

8) Orlando Magic: 38-34

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden looks to dribble while being guarded by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Notable Games Left: at Raptors, vs. Hawks

After winning seven consecutive games, the Magic have dropped six in a row. Those opponents include hot teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, and Los Angeles Lakers, but a loss against the Indiana Pacers, which helped them snap a 16-game losing streak, was detrimental to their playoff hopes.

Things aren't totally lost for the Magic, who face off against the Raptors over the weekend. They also have a game against the Atlanta Hawks that could dictate things. On the first day of April, the Magic could also be getting Franz Wagner back from injury in the next couple of games. Orlando is a team that, on paper, is very dangerous.

The issue is they have not been able to come together and be healthy at any point during the year. That could come in the final three weeks of the season, but they need to start flipping a switch if they are going to challenge the Raptors and other teams in the Eastern Conference. Their game against the Raptors in Toronto this weekend should be a must-win game for them.

9) Charlotte Hornets: 38-34

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Notable Games: vs. 76ers, vs. Celtics, at Celtics, vs. Pistons

The Hornets are another team that was under .500 at the All-Star break but have since caught fire in the second half. The team has won 12 of 17 since the All-Star break, giving themselves a chance at clinching a top-six spot.

The schedule for the Hornets in the final 10 games of the season is pretty difficult. Only their 10 games come against teams that won't be in the playoffs this season. Games against the Sixers, Celtics, and Knicks could very well dictate how they perform or end up in the playoff race.

10) Miami Heat: 38-34

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. passes the ball during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Notable Games: at Cavaliers (x2), vs. 76ers, at Raptors (x2), vs. Hawks

The Heat have fallen on tough times as of late, losing their last five games despite having a seven-game win streak since before then. After Bam Adebayo scored 83 points against the Washington Wizards, the team is just 1-5.

They've had some tough opponents in that stretch, including the Magic, Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. This is not the time to be dropping games in the season. Their schedule doesn't get any easier from now until the end of the year.

A pair of games against the Cavs on the road will test them. They also have must-win opportunities against the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at home. The final week of the season for them is a tricky one because they have to come to Toronto to face the Raptors twice before finishing off the season in Washington, D.C. and at home against the Hawks, who will also probably be fighting for playoff positioning on the final day of the season.

Overview

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram looks to pass against Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach. | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Raptors are in control of their own destiny, and that is the most important thing to note. If they play good basketball, they don't need to worry about what other teams are doing, because they are the ones currently ahead of them in the standings.

The Raptors have some lapses in their play as of late, and one in these next couple of games could cost them dearly, as other teams are trying to move up ahead of them in the standings.

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