Five Numbers to Know From Raptors Victory vs. Jazz

The Toronto Raptors are back in the saddle after beating the Utah Jazz 143-127 inside the Delta Center.

Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that stood out in the win over the Jazz.

0 - Brandon Ingram minutes

Brandon Ingram went through warmups but was a late scratch in the game due to heel soreness. This comes just one day after he had just six points on 3-of-10 shooting in a loss against the Phoenix Suns.

It remains to be seen how serious Ingram's injury is, but the Raptors need to hope that he can get back on the court as soon as possible, with just nine games left in the season.

17 - Collin Murray-Boyles minutes

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles is fouled by Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey. | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

While Ingram did not play, rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles did see the floor for the first time since February 25 against the San Antonio Spurs. Murray-Boyles was dealing with a thumb sprain and it held him out for nearly a month, but he is back on the court and the Raptors are excited to have him out there.

20 - Raptors' 3-pointers

The Raptors' shooting was on point against the Jazz. The team made 23 three-pointers on 37 attempts, good enough for just over 54 per cent from downtown. Ja'Kobe Walter had six makes, while Jamison Battle and RJ Barrett each had four. Sandro Mamukelashvili had three, while Scottie Barnes, Jamal Shead and Gradey Dick each had one.

27 - RJ Barrett's points

RJ Barrett was the leading scorer for the Raptors with 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the floor. With Ingram out due to injury, the Raptors needed someone to step up, and Barrett was the player the team turned to. If Barrett can continue to play at this level going into the playoffs, the Raptors should be in good shape.

61.3 - Raptors' shooting percentage

The Raptors had one of their most efficient shooting nights of the season, making 54 of 88 shots from the field. A lot of this was credited to the Jazz's poor defence, but the Raptors deserve credit for knocking their shots down, especially after only coming up with 98 points in the team's loss the night before against the Suns.

The Raptors shouldn't expect to shoot like this every night, but maybe they can gain some momentum going into their final game on the road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers.

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