Five Big Stats That Helped Scottie Barnes, Raptors Beat Pistons

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after beating the Detroit Pistons by a score of 119-108 inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors were trailing at halftime, but they were able to swing the game in their favor with a brilliant third quarter. That helped set up the foundation for a win to close out the fourth quarter. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that stood out in the Raptors win.

2 - Assists shy of Scottie Barnes getting a triple-double

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes goes to shoot a basket during warm up. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Scottie Barnes racked up 14 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, making him two dimes shy of a triple-double. Barnes was also a plus-22 on the court, making him one of the bigger reasons behind the team's victory over the Pistons.

6 - Raptors' seed after the game

The win for the Raptors was a big one because they managed to pull into the top six in the Eastern Conference, making them safe from having to participate in the play-in tournament. Every win from here on out is going to hit a little more with so many teams in the East vying for the last three spots in the top six.

Any win or loss by any of these teams can shuffle teams around in the standings. With less than four weeks in the season, the importance will only grow as time moves on.

8.3 - Immanuel Quickley's shooting percentage

One of the lowlights during the game was Immanuel Quickley, who made just 1 of his 12 attempts from the floor during the game. Quickley impacted the game in other ways, coming up with seven assists and three steals, but his shot was not falling against the Pistons.

The Raptors hope he can get out of the slump before facing off against the Chicago Bulls in their next game.

10 - Raptors' turnovers

The Raptors did a good job taking care of the basketball, giving it up just 10 times compared to Detroit's 13. The Raptors stole the ball 9 times with their active hands on defense, and the turnover margin is ultimately part of why the Raptors came out on top.

18 - Jakob Poeltl's rebounds

Jakob Poeltl had one of his best games of the season, scoring 21 points (marking his first 20-point game since the middle of November). He also grabbed 18 rebounds, which was a season high for him. His previous best for the year was 13 boards. In late November against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his job on the glass was major in helping Toronto come out with the win.

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