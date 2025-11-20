Five numbers to know after Raptors get fifth straight win

The Toronto Raptors are winners of five straight after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 121-112 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Raptors are now winners of nine of their last 10 and the numbers have certainly been in their favor. Here are five numbers from the box score that stand out the most:

5 - Raptors' winning streak

The Raptors have won five games in a row and are holding one of the longest win streaks in the league. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder (6) and Detroit Pistons (11) are on longer win streaks at the moment.

The Raptors have a great chance to increase their win streak with games coming up against the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets, who are a combined 3-24 for the season. That will be part of their four-game homestand, which will also see visits from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, both of whom are earlier victims of the win streak.

6 - Scottie Barnes' turnovers

As a team, the Raptors only had 14 turnovers, but six came from Barnes. Considering he has only had five turnovers over the last three games, it was a bad night for him when it came to taking care of the basketball.

The six turnovers also marks a season-high in a game for Barnes, so it's safe to say he will focus on keeping that ball in Toronto's possession in the Raptors' next game.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dribbles up the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

11 - Ja'Kobe Walter's points

Ja'Kobe Walter has been struggling in his second season out of Baylor, but he scored well against the Sixers, dropping 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting (3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point line).

44 - Raptors' third quarter points

The Raptors erupted in the third quarter for 44 points, which was a major reason behind the team's win. The Raptors entered the second half trailing by three points, but had a 15-point lead just 12 minutes later.

The team appears to be responding to head coach Darko Rajakovic's in-game adjustments and that should have the Raptors in a great spot to come back in games this season.

56 - Raptors' points in the paint

The Raptors lived in the paint without Joel Embiid on the other side for the Sixers. Their success down low fueled the offence and the team should continue attacking that area more often.

