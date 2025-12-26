Five questions ahead of Raptors vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors are back on the court as they take on the Washington Wizards on the road inside Capital One Arena.

Earlier this season, the Raptors won the first meeting against the Wizards in an NBA Cup game. Now, the two teams are heading in opposite directions, with the Raptors among the top teams in the East and the Wizards still one of the worst.

With the Boxing Day bout getting closer, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Bryson Akins to learn more about Washington's current state of affairs.

What has been up with the Wizards since they last played the Raptors on Nov. 21 in the NBA Cup?

The Wizards have slowly been improving since their last matchup. This could be due to the fact that the Wizards have gotten healthier. The last matchup both Alex Sarr and Marvin Bagley were injured. Now, the team has both back, and Sarr has been playing at an All-Star level.

Malaki Branham of the Washington Wizards dribbles against Ja'Kobe Walter of the Toronto Raptors. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Who has been the best player for the Wizards this season?

The best player has easily been Sarr. He looks like a superstar in the making, and one of the best centers in the NBA. Sarr ranks third in points, ninth in rebounds, 4th in assists, and 2nd in blocks per game amongst all Eastern Conference centers.

Who is the X-Factor for the Wizards?

The X-Factor really varies on the opponent. Against the Raptors I would say it will be Tre Johnson. The team can use his amazing spot up shooting and transition shooting to try and create runs.

If the Wizards were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

The reason would be the center depth. Marvin Bagley has been playing like one of the better backup centers in the NBA, and it is known some contenders are interested in him. The Wizards can use both Bagley and Sarr to dominate the interior and rebounding battles.

What’s your prediction for the game?

As much as I want to say the Wizards will win, they probably won't. The Toronto Raptors are a sleeper in the East and can make a deep playoff push. The Wizards may also be without Corey Kispert, who is vital to them. So with that in mind, I have the Raptors beating the Wizards 126-107.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Wizards is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

