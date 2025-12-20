How to watch Celtics vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to extend their win streak to three games as they take on the Boston Celtics at home.

The Raptors lost to the Celtics earlier this month at home and are hoping to get some revenge against their division rival. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Saturday, December 20

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Celtics vs. Raptors on?

Celtics vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Celtics vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Celtics injury report

• SF Jayson Tatum (OUT - Achilles)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Celtics vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors were dealing with a four-game losing streak at home, where one of the games came against the Celtics. Since then, the Raptors lost in the NBA Cup quarterfinals to the New York Knicks, who eventually went on to win the tournament.

The Raptors are able to get almost a week off after losing in the NBA Cup to regroup and figure out how to turn things around. They have done that with two consecutive wins on the road, beating the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

Now the Raptors return home to Canada where they have to face off against the Celtics once again.

The goal for the Raptors should be to learn from their mistakes that they made when the Celtics were last in town. The Raptors only lost that game by eight points, so it's not like they have to reinvent the wheel when playing them this time around. However, they have to make some changes when it comes to the finer details.

If the Raptors can get some momentum from the home crowd and correct some of the errors they made the last time, they might be able to win their third straight game and beat the Celtics for the first time this season.

The game should be very competitive, and it may come down to the final possessions once again.

