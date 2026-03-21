Loss vs. Nuggets Exposes Raptors Recurring Problem

The Toronto Raptors are back in the loss column after falling to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 121-115 inside Ball Arena.

The loss doesn't move the Raptors out of fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but it does tighten the gap between them and the other teams in the playoff race. Raptors forward RJ Barrett believes the team played well, but more is to be expected out of them if they are going to make some noise in the postseason.

“The more we get healthy, the more we play together, the better it’s going to be for us,” Barrett said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “I think we’re showing that on a nightly basis. But there are times and moments that we can play better as a team.”

Raptors Show Promise, But More Has to Come

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Raptors trailed by four points going into halftime, but they were able to erase that deficit and build a lead thanks to a third quarter in which they scored 41 points. The Raptors led by as much as 11 points in the third quarter, but the Nuggets began to chip away in the fourth.

The Nuggets held the Raptors to just 21 points in the final 12 minutes while they scored 36 en route to victory. It's a tough lesson the Raptors have to learn when it comes to closing out games against playoff-caliber opponents.

“When we have a third quarter like that, we have to try and keep the momentum rolling into the fourth,” Barrett said via Grange. “They play very physical, one of the most physical teams, so all these games coming up now against these good teams, everyone is trying to fight for seeding everything. It’s playoff intensity.”

The Raptors' struggles against top teams in the league have long been documented this season, and it reared its ugly head against the Nuggets. The hope is that the Raptors will be able to learn from this moving forward, and that this experience can shape them as they make adjustments for the playoffs.

The Raptors road trip continues when they travel to the desert to take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET inside Mortgage Matchup Arena in Phoenix. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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