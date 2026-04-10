Raptors vs. Knicks Preview: How Toronto Can Clinch a Top-6 Seed Tonight

The Toronto Raptors enter Madison Square Garden tonight with a postseason berth on the line.

After an up and down season, a victory over the New York Knicks would officially secure a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, allowing Toronto to bypass the Play-In Tournament and head straight to a first-round series against either the Knicks, Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Game Details

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

TV Channel: TSN Sports

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial available), NBA App, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

Team Player Injury Status Raptors Trayce Jackson-Davis Illness Questionable Knicks Tyler Kolek Oblique Questionable

The injury report is pretty light for both sides, but it remains to be seen if players will begin to take it easy during the game, especially if the score gets lopsided.

It's the second night of a back-to-back for both teams and players like Collin Murray-Boyles, Immanuel Quickley and Brandon Ingram are coming off recent injuries, so the Raptors should monitor their health during the game.

The Clinching Scenario

The path is simple but the stakes are high. The Toronto Raptors are locked in a dead heat with the Atlanta Hawks.

A win tonight guarantees that the Raptors will finish no worse than sixth in the East, securing their first playoff spot since 2022, which was Scottie Barnes' rookie season.

A loss tonight would trigger the need for some help from rivals. If the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets lose their games, the Raptors would also clinch a playoff spot.

A loss tonight would not be the worst thing in the world since the Raptors could also clinch a top-six spot with a win against the Brooklyn Nets at home in the regular-season finale. However, the Raptors would prefer to lock up their playoff spot as soon as possible.

Why Raptors are Different Now

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks have won each of the first four meetings against the Raptors this season, but there is reason to believe Toronto could bring out a different approach against New York this time around.

Over the last 10 games, Toronto has averaged 120.4 points per game while shooting a blistering 51.5 per cent from the field. Over the course of the entire season, the team is averaging 114.6 points per game, which could challenge the Knicks, who give up 110.3 point per game.

The Raptors are also moving the ball around a lot better. The team is currently averaging 34 assists over their last 10 games, which is part of why the scoring average is also up. The ball movement will have to remain a constant in the offense as the Raptors try to beat the Knicks for the first time this season.

If the Raptors are going to win, they will need Brandon Ingram to play like he did last time around. Ingram is averaging 25.8 points per game so far this season against the Knicks, which is one of the better opponents he has faced this year.

Key Matchup: Raptors vs. Knicks Crowd

New York Knicks fans react in the fourth quarter. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Knicks have proven that they can defend home court recently, winning their last six at MSG. The Knicks are 29-9 at home this season, which is one of the five best home records in the NBA.

The Raptors have struggled against their division rivals this season, going just 4-11 against fellow Atlantic Division foes. Perhaps the stakes of the game will propel the Raptors to play better.

A win would give the Raptors a week of rest that comes with avoiding the Play-In Tournament, which would come in handy for a team that has faced injuries all season long.

It won't be easy to win at Madison Square Garden, but the momentum and urgency the Raptors have coming into the game suggest that this could be the matchup that clinches their spot in the playoffs.

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