Raptors Embrace Playoff Mentality in 'Series' vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors are treating their games against the Miami Heat this week like a playoff series.

Following a dominant 121-95 win against the Heat on Tuesday night, the locker room message was clear in that the job was not finished.

With the Eastern Conference playoff race heating up, the Raptors (44-35) moved within a single game of the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 5 seed. More importantly, the win helped solidify their hold on the No. 6 spot, leading the Orlando Magic by 0.5 game for the final guaranteed playoff berth.

While fans might celebrate a 26-point blowout, the Raptors remain grounded. RJ Barrett, who contributed 16 points and eight rebounds in the win, spoke about the team's internal shift toward a playoff mindset.

“This is the time of the year where we can show who we really are,” Barrett said h/t Sportsnet's Michael Grange. “It was a quality win, but like Quick [Immanuel Quickley] said, we’re looking at this like a playoff series. Winning Game 1 has nothing to do with Game 2. They’re going to come out more energized and play even harder. So we have to be ready."

The Raptors have faced ups and downs all season long, but getting a series like this just before the end of the season gives Toronto a chance to truly embrace a playoff attitude, which should give the team some confidence when games truly count.

Defensive Dominance

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett defends. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors returned to their roots and crafted a stifling defensive performance that held the Heat to just 95 points. Key highlights from the performance included:

The Raptors managed to outscore the Heat 70-34 in the paint after surrendering 76 points in the key against the Boston Celtics. The Raptors knew they needed to make adjustments, and they were able to do that.

They also managed to outscore the Heat 23-6 on second chance points, which speaks to the team's success in rebounding on the offensive glass.

The main reason behind the Raptors' success on defense was limiting Heat All-Star big man Bam Adebayo to just seven points on 2 of 13 shooting. It will be difficult for the Raptors to replicate that performance, but neutralizing him is the key to victory.

The Stakes Are High

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram controls the ball as Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins defends. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The two teams meet again tonight at Scotiabank Arena. The Heat are already locked in the Play-In Tournament, but they can still move higher in the standings, which would increase their chances of advancing out of the gauntlet and into the playoff picture.

Game 2 of this set will likely see a much more aggressive Heat squad with adjustments from how to make sure a repeat of Tuesday doesn't happen.

If the Raptors can match their defensive intensity and maintain their playoff mindset, they will move one step closer to clinching a spot in the top six in the East.

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