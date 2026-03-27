This Signing Solves Raptors 3-Point Shooting Problems

The Toronto Raptors are one of 10 teams in the NBA that make fewer than 35 per cent of their 3-point attempts.

This offseason, the Raptors are going to need to add players that shoot the ball better than the people on their roster. That's why Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley suggests that the team should sign Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis.

"Ellis meets Toronto's standing demands for length and defensive playmaking, plus his three-ball almost always runs hot. His 38 percent splash rate, which would be tops among the Raptors' rotation stables, is actually the lowest of his four-year career," Buckley wrote.

Ellis Makes Sense For Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis reacts after scoring during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ellis began the season with the Sacramento Kings, his home for the first four seasons of his career, but then he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the trade deadline because he is a free agent this offseason and the Kings wanted to make sure they could get some value for him in return.

Ellis is off to a decent start with the Cavs, averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting north of 37 per cent from beyond the arc. Throughout his career, Ellis has made over 41 per cent of his three-point attempts, making him one of the sharpest shooters on the free agent market.

Due to his shooting prowess, several teams should be interested in Ellis' services come the off-season, including the Raptors. Ellis is probably somebody the Raptors had kept an eye on during the trade deadline process, even as Toronto was having trade conversations with Sacramento about Domantas Sabonis.

Why Ellis Won't Sign With Raptors

The Cavaliers are 15-5 in games where Ellis suits up for the team, so it's clear that he is helping the Cavs as part of their winning formula. Ellis should be one of the top reserve guards on the free agent market this offseason, so it's possible that the team won't be able to sign him because he is simply out of their price range.

If Ellis has a great playoff run with Cleveland, the Cavs are definitely going to want to re-sign him, but he may also be out of their price range as well. The Raptors don't have a ton of room to work with when it comes to the cap because they have so many long-term players signed on for millions and millions of dollars.

I believe Ellis would help enhance the Raptors' offence, but unless they moved off of some salaries, they won't be able to afford them.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.