Raptors Could Sign Warriors Guard in Free Agency

The Toronto Raptors are riding with their roster going into the postseason, but this summer should bring some change to the organization.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that the Raptors should sign Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton.

"Assuming the Raptors don't unload salaries in a trade, they might only have the taxpayer's midlevel to throw around. That means it'll either by tricky to fill their shooting void or be impossible to do so without adding a specialist. Unless, of course, Melton, a system fit with his length and defensive disruption, rediscovers the shooting touch that allowed him to shoot 38.3 percent from three over the previous five seasons," Buckley wrote.

Pros to Signing Melton

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly defends. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Melton is having the best season of his career from a scoring perspective. He is averaging 13 points per game for the Warriors and is proving that he can still be a strong contributor in the league despite tearing his ACL in November 2024.

The Raptors could benefit from adding a scorer in the second unit, as it will give them another dimension of offense to work with. The Raptors do need to find some offensive upgrades this offseason, and Melton could emerge as one.

Cons to Signing Melton

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton in action against the Atlanta Hawks. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of the biggest knocks on Melton's game this season has been his three-point shot. While he is a career shooter of nearly 36 per cent, he has struggled from shooting the ball from distance this season, making just 29 per cent of his looks from downtown.

He has been able to rework his game so that he is still a strong contributor despite not hitting as many three-pointers, but it would not be wise for the Raptors to add another poor three-point shooter to the roster.

As a 6'2" guard, it's hard for the Raptors to be able to put him on the floor next to Jamal Shead, who stands just an inch shorter than him at 6'1". The Raptors should prefer Shead over Melton in any scenario, so it might not be the right fit for Toronto.

Our Expert Take

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

I believe Melton should get some looks in free agency this season from teams in need of improving their backcourt. There is a good chance Melton is playing strong basketball for a top-tier team next season, but the Raptors should build their second unit's backcourt off of Shead.

That means they need to add a longer guard with more of a 3-and-D profile that simply just isn't Melton.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.