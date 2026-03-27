Raptors Have Something to Prove vs. Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors are playing the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

• Date: Friday, March 27

• Kickoff Time: 8:30 PM EST

• Location: ScotiaBank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Pelicans vs. Raptors on?

Raptors vs. Pelicans will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Pelicans vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Pelicans injury report

• SG Bryce McGowens (OUT - toe)

• SF Trey Murphy III (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

• PG Dejounte Murray (QUESTIONABLE - rest)

Raptors injury report

• PG Immanuel Quickley (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

Pelicans vs. Raptors preview

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray dribbles against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Raptors are back at home after spending the last five games on the road. They were able to pick up wins against the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz, but they struggled against playoff-caliber teams in the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers.

The team also found itself moving down in the Eastern Conference playoff race, which should be reason for some slight concern. They're also going into a matchup against the Pelicans that was not favourable to them in their last meeting.

Earlier this month, the Raptors went to New Orleans and surprisingly lost by double digits to the Pelicans, who are one of the lottery-bound teams in the Western Conference. The Pels are different compared to other teams in the East since they do not own their first-round pick, so they have no incentive to tank like their direct competitors.

A win would avenge that loss from two weeks ago and allow the Raptors to move forward. That game was in the past and everything needs to be digested one contest at a time, especially considering the fact the Raptors are still in control of their own destiny.

Getting back on track against the Pelicans is exactly what the Raptors need because it will keep them in the playoff picture and show that they can learn from their mistakes, which is important at this time of year.

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