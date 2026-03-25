Raptors Seek Revenge vs. Clippers in Final Game of Road Trip

The Toronto Raptors are visiting the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET inside the Intuit Dome. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

• Date: Wednesday, March 25

• Kickoff Time: 10:30 PM EST

• Location: Intuit Dome | Los Angeles, CA

What channel is Raptors vs. Clippers on?

Raptors vs. Clippers will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Clippers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• SF Brandon Ingram (QUESTIONABLE - heel)

• PG Immanuel Quickley (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

Clippers injury report

• SG Bradley Beal (OUT - hip)

• PF Yanic Konan Niederhauser (OUT - foot)

• SG Bennedict Mathurin (OUT - toe)

• PF John Collins (OUT - ankle)

LA Clippers center Brook Lopez controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Clippers preview

The Raptors are finishing a five-game road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers inside the Intuit Dome. Earlier this season, the two teams met inside Scotiabank Arena, and the Clippers came out on top in a 121-117 overtime victory. However, the Clippers look a little different this time around than they did back in Toronto.

During that game, Kawhi Leonard was on the sidelines with an injury, and James Harden was the leading scorer with 31 points for the Clippers. The Clippers traded Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers just a few weeks after the Raptors game, and Leonard is expected to be in the lineup, facing off against his former team.

It's an important game for the Raptors, who are fighting to keep a hold of fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Clippers are hoping to get the best position possible in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Both teams have a lot on the line, so it should be a dog fight.

It remains to be seen if the Raptors will have Immanuel Quickley (foot) or Brandon Ingram (heel) for the matchup, but their statuses should change things either way for Toronto.

The Clippers and Raptors are coming off of convincing victories in their previous games, so they have momentum that should set the stage for an exciting game.

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