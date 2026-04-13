Raptors' Immanuel Quickley Injures Hamstring vs. Nets, Which Could Affect Playoffs

The Toronto Raptors are moving forward as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 136-101 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, but the win came with a bit of a price.

Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley was forced to exit the game at halftime due to right hamstring tightness and is scheduled for an MRI to determine the severity of the issue, according to Raptors insider Esfandiar Baraheni.

Immanuel Quickley is getting an MRI. Raptors are still awaiting an update. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) April 13, 2026

Quickley's Latest Injury

Quickley played 17 minutes in the first half on Sunday against the Nets, scoring four points, dishing out five assists and grabbing two rebounds before the team ruled him out for the remainder of the contest with a hamstring injury.

The timing is particularly frustrating for both the player and the organization, as Quickley had only recently returned to the lineup after missing eight games with plantar fasciitis in the same right leg.

Playoff Implications

The Raptors (46-36) are locked into a first-round matchup against the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

The hope is that Quickley will be able to recover in time with the Raptors' Game 1 contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs scheduled for Saturday.

By securing the No. 5 seed and avoiding the Play-In Tournament, the Raptors have earned five full days of rest before the postseason begins. This will give Quickley a chance to get his body right for the gauntlet known as the playoffs.

However, hamstring injuries are tricky to navigate and prone to re-aggravation if not properly taken care of before fully recovering. Given Quickley’s importance to the Raptors' floor spacing, the team would be at a disadvantage if he were unable to play.

What's Next For Raptors?

If the MRI reveals a more significant strain that could force him to miss time, the Raptors will likely lean more heavily on second-year pro Jamal Shead, who started the second half in Quickley's place on Sunday. The team will also look for increased secondary playmaking from Scottie Barnes, who recorded a triple-double performance against the Nets.

Losing Quickley would be a big loss for the Raptors because the team's offensive rating is 117.5 when he is on the court and 114.4 when he's not.

A formal update on the MRI results and Quickley’s status for Game 1 against Cleveland is in the next couple of days.

Tipoff for Game 1 between the Raptors and Cavs is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

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