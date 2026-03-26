Raptors Loss vs. Clippers Doesn't Breed Confidence Moving Forward

The Toronto Raptors are heading home disappointed after losing 119-94 against the Los Angeles Clippers inside the Intuit Dome.

The Raptors did not have the right intensity to start the game, allowing 36 first-quarter points to the Clippers that allowed them to build a double-digit lead that they would carry on throughout the entire game.

The Clippers led by as much as 29 points during the evening and coasted to victory, giving them a much-needed win to keep their spot in the Western Conference play-in race, while the Raptors took a step back.

Raptors Loss vs. Clippers Hurts Playoff Chances

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Raptors were led by Brandon Ingram, who returned to the lineup after a brief one-game absence due to heel soreness he suffered just before the start of their last game against the Utah Jazz. He scored 18 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the floor.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 13 points off the bench. RJ Barrett added 12 of his own, but he missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Jakob Poeltl and rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles each had 10 points. Scottie Barnes, who had nine points on 4 of 11 shooting, was close to a triple-double with eight rebounds and 12 assists.

The Clippers had three players reach the 20-point mark. Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 27 points on 9 of 19 shooting, while Darius Garland had 24 of his own. He made five 3-pointers to lead the team. Bennedict Mathurin also had a strong game with 23 points off the bench. As a team, the Raptors made 16 of 35 attempts from downtown, which is around 46 per cent from distance.

How Loss Shapes Raptors Moving Forward

The loss puts the Raptors at 40-32 on the season, which is now a half game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are also just a half game back of the seventh-place Philadelphia 76ers, who occupy the first seed in the play-in tournament.

This was an even matchup for the Raptors coming in, but their ability to end up on the losing side of the result could harm them moving forward. With just 10 games left to go on the season, the Raptors have to get back on track. Otherwise, teams will have a chance to overtake them in the standings.

Now is the time to be playing the best basketball possible and the Raptors simply aren't doing that.

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