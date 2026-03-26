Why Raptors Aren't Worrying After Tough Road Trip

The Toronto Raptors are going home after their long road trip, but despite their 2-3 record away from Scotiabank Arena, there is a quiet confidence in the air still surrounding the team.

The Raptors moved from fifth to sixth place during the road trip, but despite the slight drop, the team still feels confident moving forward.

"There are a couple of things there that we need to find, for us, that energy, that groove. This is the team that we have right now. I have the most confidence in this group that we will be able to find a way and compete in games that are in front of us," Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said in his postgame press conference.

"I mean, now there are 10 more games left. It's very, very exciting, just where we are and what we're fighting for. I think it's very important that our group continues to stay together, to continue to support each other, and if we out together and outcompete our opponents, I think that gives us the best chance to be successful.

Raptors Not Pushing Panic Button

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gets the rebound against the Los Angeles Clippers. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Raptors can't afford to take a massive step back at this point in the season. One loss cannot snowball into a losing streak because it could result in the Raptors completely imploding. That's why it's smart for Rajakovic to take this stance and have the team quickly move forward.

The loss against the Clippers came after a week on the road, and the team definitely felt some form of fatigue, playing their third game in four nights.

On top of that, the Raptors are playing without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, but they were still able to get healthier on the trip as Brandon Ingram returned to action after a one-game absence with heel soreness. Collin Murray-Boyles made his long-awaited return to the lineup after nearly a month away with a thumb sprain.

The Raptors still have 10 games to figure things out, and they still control their own destiny for the most part. If they were to win all ten of the games left, they probably are looking at a top six spot in the standings.

They probably won't win all 10 of their remaining games, but if they can grab victories in most of them, it could lead to safety from the play-in tournament. That should be the goal for the Raptors at this stage of the season, so they need to keep their eyes on the prize and not let anything distract them, whether it be a positive or negative development.

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