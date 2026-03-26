Winners And Losers From Raptors vs. Clippers

The Toronto Raptors are all going home losers against the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 119-94, but other players had better individual performances than others.

Some had positive developments that they can take from this game moving forward, and others will look at this as a missed opportunity and will look to bounce back from it. Here's a look at some of the Raptors' winners and losers from the matchup against the Clippers.

Winner: Scottie Barnes

Well, Barnes had just nine points in the game. He also had 12 assists. It's only the seventh time this season Barnes has had 10 or more dimes in a game. The team is counting on him to be more of a distributor while Immanuel Quickley is on the sidelines and the offense is getting that treatment.

This is only the second time the Raptors have lost when Barnes hits double digits in assists, so the team hopes that it can reverse the formula the next time around.

Loser: RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After leading the team in scoring in their latest win against the Utah Jazz, Barrett struggled, scoring just 12 points on 5 of 19 shooting from the floor. He missed all seven of his 3-pointers and only made 2 of his 5 attempts from the free throw line.

Barrett was also a minus-23 in the box score, which was the worst on the team. It simply wasn't a good night for Barrett, and the team's success is usually tied to his individual success. That was once again the case during this game.

Winner: Jamison Battle

The only player that was a positive in the plus-minus category was Jamison Battle, who was a plus seven during the game. Battle had a strong performance against the Jazz with 17 points, which was three shy of his season high.

He was able to get more minutes than he usually gets, so that also constitutes a win for him. It may not be enough to warrant playoff rotation time, but it's clear the team is relying on him down the stretch of the season.

Loser: Immanuel Quickley

The Raptors played without Immanuel Quickley for the second straight game as he was dealing with a foot injury. Plantar fasciitis is really difficult to overcome quickly, so that could really hurt the Raptors with only nine games left in the regular season.

The Raptors hope Quickley can come back soon, but while he's out, they will have to step up in his absence. Barnes is doing that in the assist department, but others need to contribute scoring the basketball as well in order for his presence to be felt despite not being in the lineup.

Winner: Collin Murray-Boyles

The game marked the second matchup where Murray-Boyles had returned after his long thumb sprain injury that kept him out for around a month. Murray-Boyles went from playing 17 minutes against the Jazz to 24 against the Clippers. He had 10 points and five rebounds while he was on the court.

Getting Murray-Boyles back into the groove of things will help the Raptors significantly moving forward as they fight for a spot in the playoff race.

Loser: Free Throw Shooting

As a whole, the Raptors made just 4 of 11 shots from the free throw line. It's the second-worst performance of any team from the charity stripe all season long. While it was a 25-point blowout, the fact that the Raptors were unable to draw fouls and get to the line is definitely something to be concerned about moving forward.

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