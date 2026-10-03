One Raptors Player Most Likely to Break Out This Season

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles is going into his second season in the league, where he could truly begin to make a name for himself in the NBA.

Murray-Boyles spent his first full offseason in the NBA truly working on himself and improving all aspects of his physical health and game on both ends of the floor. The Raptors are already seeing these changes in him just a few days into training camp.

“CMB is extremely dedicated,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said via TSN reporter Josh Lewenberg.

“He takes this profession very, very seriously. He loves the game so much. So, I can’t say that he’s making any sacrifices because anything that’s going to help his game and help his team, he’s not seeing that as a sacrifice. He sees that as the price that needs to be paid and he’s doing that willingly and easily.”

Collin Murray-Boyles is a Breakout Candidate

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles shoots the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important for CMB to break out for the Raptors because he is the final lottery pick the team will get as they march towards the title. Murray-Boyles is only going to improve over time. He turned 21 years old over the summer and is growing both physically and mentally as a player.

Over the offseason, Murray-Boyles changed his diet and worked on his body, losing 20 lbs. After weighing 245 in his rookie year, the second-year pro is now just 225, which should give him the opportunity to be more explosive and have more endurance throughout the NBA season.

This will be extremely helpful for the Raptors, as they will count on Murray-Boyles to start in spots throughout the year for Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, and possibly even Jakob Poeltl when they are injured. Murray-Boyles will also likely be in a lot of closing lineups throughout the season, so having him at peak performance will be key for the Raptors.

The Raptors believe CMB has all of the tools needed to become one of the better players in the league.

“I think the sky is the limit for him, to be honest with you,” Rajakovic said via Lewenberg. “There are so many intangibles that he brings to the table, to our team that we love in his game.”

Murray-Boyles and the Raptors are facing off against the Miami Heat in their preseason opener at 7 pm ET inside the Videotron Center in Quebec City.

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