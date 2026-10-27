The Toronto Raptors are already facing time without Kawhi Leonard, just three games into their 2026-27 campaign. Toronto brought Leonard back in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, pairing the two-time Finals MVP with its playoff-contending core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors were widely expected to emerge as legitimate title threats in the Eastern Conference if their core could stay healthy, but the team will already be without its star player for some time. On Tuesday, Leonard was ruled out for multiple weeks after experiencing swelling in his left knee.

Toronto's Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a period of weeks due to swelling in his left knee, sources tell ESPN. MRI on Leonard's knee showed no structural damage, but sides will use the shorter term to ramp him back up after the stoppages during the offseason. pic.twitter.com/DBAgI3v38D — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 27, 2026

Fortunately for the Raptors, further testing revealed no structural damage and the seven-time All-Star won’t face a long-term absence. Still, without arguably their best player on the floor, Toronto could have a slower start to the season than some anticipated.

With Leonard sidelined, Toronto will lean on its trio of Barrett, Quickley and Barnes for expanded production during his absence. Rotational pieces like Ja’Kobe Walter and Allen Graves could also be in for greater minutes on the wing.

Raptors Will Need Barnes, Barrett to Pave Way During Kawhi Leonard’s Absence

Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through a respectable 2-1 start to the season, Barrett has emerged as the team’s leading scorer, eclipsing the 20-point mark in each game while shooting 51.0 per cent from the field despite some inconsistency from behind the arc. Barnes has also dealt with some inefficient shooting nights during the first few games of the year, hitting at a 35.1 per cent clip from the field, and a lowly 14.3 per cent from 3-point range.

Darko Rajakovic will be leaning on his two star players more on the offensive end during the team’s upcoming stretch without Leonard, along with Quickley who has chipped in 18.0 points and 5.0 points per game so far this year.

Toronto’s Lineup Could Look to Ja’Kobe Walter, Allen Graves to Fill Void

Nov 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard JaKobe Walter (14) reacts after making a basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors’ starting lineup will have a new look for the next few weeks as Leonard works his way back, with several candidates emerging to fill the void. Walter, a third-year wing, likely moves into the starting five at shooting guard, shifting Barrett to small forward. He’s averaging 13.0 points and 2.3 steals per game off the bench, and offers solid defensive versatility on the perimeter to fill Leonard’s presence on that end of the floor.

Walter doesn’t offer the same scoring upside, but has connected on 3-point attempts at an encouraging 40 per cent clip over three games, and could further his breakout campaign in what projects to be a vastly expanded role. The team’s No. 19 overall pick, Graves, will also take on greater minutes in a larger role among the reserve unit. If Walter struggles, he could carve out a handful of starts during Leonard’s absence.

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