RJ Barrett Shares Veteran Blueprint for Raptors’ Postseason Turnaround

Following a grueling Game 2 loss, Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett, now the most seasoned playoff veteran on the roster in his seventh season, didn't mince words about the team's performance.

While the scoreboard might not have reflected a win, Barrett’s post-game analysis explained what this team needs to do to survive their current playoff series.

Experience Leading the Way

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett goes to the basket during the second half. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

With four playoff series under his belt, Barrett has seen the highs and lows of postseason intensity. As the veteran voice in the locker room, his perspective carries weight.

“I think we played harder than we did last game... We played more Raptors basketball," Barrett said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

This "Raptors basketball" identity, traditionally defined by gritty defense, transition scoring, and relentless hustle, is what Barrett believes will be the equalizer. However, effort alone isn't a strategy if it isn't applied consistently.

Identifying the Raptors' Problem

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell looks to pass against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The most pressing issue facing Toronto isn't their talent or their late-game heart, but rather the fact that it takes a while for them to build energy and get into a rhythm. Barrett highlighted a recurring flaw that has haunted the team throughout the series:

Getting down early forces the Raptors to expend massive amounts of energy just to pull even.

The Raptors have to establish a rhythm in the opening minutes rather than waiting until the second half to wake up.

Against elite playoff teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, fighting back isn't easy, especially when the Raptors are on the road. The Cavaliers crowd at Rocket Arena has definitely had an impact in the last two games.

“RAPTORS SUCK” and “SCOTTIE SUCKS” chants break out in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/zFYjIRpNUe — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) April 21, 2026

Finding Their Rhythm

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett reacts after being called for a foul during the second half. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Barrett pointed toward the second half as a proof of concept. The Raptors found a flow that worked, but the task now is to bottle that success and apply it to the full 48 minutes.

“We played more Raptors basketball. We just got to do it from the start of the game. It's tough to get down and then try and fight our way back, especially against a team like this," Barrett said via Grange.

"So got to try to do that from the beginning, I think we know we're able to find a little bit of rhythm, you know, a little bit in the first half, definitely in the second half. So we got to go watch the film and see those moments where we play well, and what we were doing, and try to capitalize on that.”

The Bottom Line

For the Raptors to turn this series around, they don't need a complete tactical overhaul. They just need to stop being their own worst enemy in the first quarter. As Barrett suggests, the blueprint is already on the film, they just have to be poised enough to execute it from the opening tip.

If the Raptors can get into their rhythm and execute their game plan earlier in the contest, they should have a better chance toward evening the series.

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