Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 2 Preview: 3 Keys to Neutralizing Cleveland’s Half-Court Dominance

After a tough 126–113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, the Toronto Raptors face a pivotal Game 2 at Rocket Arena.

Despite a regular-season sweep of the Cavs, the Raptors were systematically dismantled in the series opener, struggling to impose their identity on a revamped Cleveland roster, led by James Harden.

Here's a look at what you need to know ahead of Game 2:

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 Details

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

• Date & Time: Monday, April 20, 7:00 PM ET

• TV Channel: TSN (Canada), NBCSN, Peacock (USA)

• Location: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio

Key Storylines Ahead of Game 2

The Raptors led the NBA in fast-break points (18.6 PPG) this season, but the Cavs' transition defense held them to a staggering three points in Game 1. For Toronto to even the series, they must find ways to force turnovers and run before Cleveland's frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can set their defence.

Cleveland’s offense, which ranked sixth in offensive rating, effectively broke down Toronto’s fifth-ranked defense by shooting efficiently in the halfcourt. Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points in Game 1, extending his 30+ point streak in nine consecutive series openers. The Raptors lacked a primary defender to disrupt his rhythm.

The Raptors were without Immanuel Quickley in Game 1 due to a hamstring injury. He remains a game-time decision for Game 2. His presence is non-negotiable for the Raptors' spacing. Without him, the Cavs were able to pack the paint and limit Scottie Barnes to just one rebound and reduced playmaking impact.

Much of the Raptors' regular-season success came against a different Cavs iteration. The addition of Harden, who had a 22-point, 10-assist double-double in Game 1, has transformed the Cavs into a more methodical, inside-out team that uses Mobley in inverted pick-and-rolls, a look the Raptors struggled to navigate.

Player to Watch: RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In his Raptors playoff debut, Barrett was a bright spot, scoring 24 points. With the Cavaliers focusing their defensive gravity on Barnes and Brandon Ingram, Barrett’s ability to attack closeouts and finish through Cleveland’s length will be the barometer for Toronto’s offensive viability.

Barrett is arguably the X-Factor for the Raptors in the series, assuming Barnes and Ingram play well. Barrett's ability to score at a high level will keep the Raptors competitive throughout the series.

The Bottom Line

The Raptors need to make the proper adjustments in order to get back to Toronto with the series tied. They need to figure out how to get Ingram the ball more frequently after a disappointing Game 1 performance in which he only got one shot up in the second half. They also have to play into their strength in transition, which was neutralized in Game 1.

The Raptors let the Cavs play their game against them and it resulted in a loss. Now, the Raptors have to turn the tempo into their favour in order to tie things up.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.