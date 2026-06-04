Trading Down in NBA Draft Could Make Sense For Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are less than three weeks away from the start of the 2026 NBA Draft, where they hold the 19th overall selection.

This year's draft class could be one of the deepest in recent memory. Once the clock rolls around to the teams, there is a strong tier of players that range from just after the lottery to early in the second round. That could be good news for the Raptors, who have the opportunity to trade down and acquire more assets.

Why Raptors Should Trade Down in NBA Draft

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles tries to get to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors are in their contending window, with franchise cornerstone Scottie Barnes in the prime of his career. His top teammates, Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, are also in the midst of their primes. The Raptors need to make the most of the upcoming season.

This doesn't mean the Raptors should trade out of the 19th pick altogether. It's clear that the front office has found success in recent draft classes, selecting Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead in the last two drafts. Adding one more impressive rookie like Iowa's Bennett Stirtz or Texas Tech's Christian Anderson in the early 20's to the mix in a class this strong would help the Raptors get closer to truly contending for a championship.

It's clear after their playoff elimination against the Cleveland Cavaliers that the Raptors need to do something to get better. The team was injured throughout the series as Quickley didn't even make an appearance and Ingram was out for the final two games. Had they been healthy, the result of the series could have been reversed.

That being said, it's clear that the Raptors are still far away from competing at the level of the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, who are representing their respective conferences in the NBA Finals. The draft gives them a chance to get better.

By trading down, the Raptors might be able to accrue an extra draft pick or two that can help them in future trades. Here's a look at all of their picks the Raptors own until 2032:

Year Picks 2026 1st, 2nd 2027 1st, 2nd 2028 1st, 2nd 2029 1st, 2nd 2030 1st, 2nd 2031 1st (2nd traded to New Orleans) 2032 1st, 2nd

It's a pretty standard cupboard of future draft picks, but moving No. 19 for a slightly lower pick could help them in a bigger trade down the line.

The Raptors are going to need to make some moves in the future when it comes to Barrett's contract, and they may need to make a trade in order to allow that to happen. The more assets the Raptors have, the better. If it only costs them to move a few slots back in the draft to still get a player that they value, it's a deal that is absolutely worth it.

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