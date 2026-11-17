The Toronto Raptors are struggling after losing each of their last four games, three of which they had a double-digit lead at some point during the contest.

The losing streak has contributed to massive falls in NBA power rankings across the internet. Here's a look at where the Raptors stand as the season turns a month old.

The Athletic

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard on the court against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 14 | This Week: 19

"During the Raptors’ 2018-19 championship season, Leonard missed 22 games. The Raptors went 17-5 in those games. They already have more losses with Leonard out this season (3-8) than they did eight years ago," Law Murray wrote.

NBC Sports

LA Clippers guard Darius Garland drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 13 | This Week: 20

"Toronto has the best fourth quarter net rating in the league at +16.6. Watch a lot of Raptors games and the pattern is obvious. They usually get an early lead, play the first half pretty even, struggle in the third quarter then try to come back in the fourth. That doesn’t get a team consistent wins in the NBA," Kurt Helin wrote.

Bleacher Report

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard prepares to speak to the media after a game against the Chicago Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 16 | This Week: 18

"Kawhi Leonard's health has been one of the league's biggest red flags for years. Toronto staying close enough to the top of the East to seriously contend will require them to not only win games without Leonard, but to win a lot of them," Andy Bailey wrote.

Takeaways

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of the Raptors' struggles this season can be attributed to Leonard's absence. The team has not performed well when he is on the sidelines, and even in the wins they have had without him, they have not played up to par.

However, it isn't going to be an immediate switch that will automatically make the Raptors a great team once he returns. Leonard's absence has exposed a lot of the team's areas that need improvement, and there isn't exactly a quick fix for those.

It is still very early in the season, and the Raptors still have time to adjust and clean up some of the miscues that have defined their 5-8 start. However, until there is progress, this dark cloud will continue to hover over the team.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow against the defending champion New York Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app.

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