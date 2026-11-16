Two Quotes That Stood Out After Raptors Loss vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are hitting a wall after dropping their fourth straight game to the New York Knicks by a score of 112-108 at Scotiabank Arena.

After starting 2-0, the Raptors have gone 3-8 since. Two of those wins come against the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks after trailing early in those contests. Their last strong, 48-minute victory came on Oct. 28 against the Orlando Magic. It has been nearly three weeks since the Raptors put together a performance they know they are capable of, and the loss against the Knicks truly emphasized the need to come together to end this losing streak once and for all.

Here's a look at what Scottie Barnes and Darko Rajakovic had to say after the team's latest defeat against the Knicks.

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes looks on against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think after we watch the film, this one’s really going to sting,” Barnes said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “And that’s what’s going to have to create those uncomfortable conversations when we get to practice (Monday). We’re going to look around, we’re going to talk and we’re going to have those real conversations on what happened and why we lost this game.

"That’s how we’re going to get better from it. It’s great we were in that situation, going back and forth, lost by four, went to OT, but I’m looking forward to practice tomorrow when we can look each other in the eyes and tell each other what’s going on.”

Barnes is stepping up as the leader of the team, and he is showing some much-needed emotion.

The team was without Barnes for the previous three games. His return definitely sparked something and made them better, but it wasn't enough to pull out a win. It's easy to point to the three previous losses as a reason for not having Barnes or Kawhi Leonard, who has been out for the past 10 games with knee swelling. That excuse is not valid anymore for this most recent loss.

Now Barnes is going to take the necessary actions in practice, and hopefully it applies as a necessary wake-up call.

Darko Rajakovic

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“In my country, Serbia, we have a saying,” Rajakovic said via Grange. “When the wheel gets stuck in the mud, the wheel is going to get out of the mud. We’re in the mud right now and the only way to get out of it is to continue to improve, continue to work, continue to fight.”

Even though the Raptors have not played up to their standards, Rajakovic is not worried. He is the leader of the ship, and he's not afraid of going down quite yet.

This is a fair assessment, considering the team has only played 13 games so far this season. There is still a lot of time left in the year, and the Eastern Conference is very even, with a lot of teams bunched up in the standings.

The Raptors will look like a far different team with Leonard on the floor, and it could clean up some of these issues that have transpired over the last couple of weeks. Even with Leonard's absence, the Raptors cannot use that as an excuse. If anything, it is putting a spotlight on some of the issues that may have gone unnoticed throughout the offseason.

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