Raptors' Trade for Domantas Sabonis Becomes Likelier After Kings' Latest Move

The Toronto Raptors may have another opportunity to pursue Domantas Sabonis after the Sacramento Kings' recent transaction raises some questions about their plans at the centre position. The Raptors, who sit at 5-7 (3-7 since Kawhi Leonard went down), may be looking to shake up their roster to try and change their fortune.

Sacramento officialy signed Plumlee on Wednesday, which gives them another veteran presence in their frontcourt alongside Sabonis, Precious Achiuwa, Keegan Murray, and DeAndre Hunter. With the Kings sitting at 1-11, they are almost certainly going to be selling off some of their pieces to give them a better chance to compete in the future.

What the Signing Means for the Kings

Feb 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee (22) defends in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Plumlee may not be a major difference-maker, his addition to the team could have implications beyond adding another body to the rotation. Sacramento is dealing with some injuries among the aforementioned names that make up their frontcourt.

But there is an even bigger reason that this move has a deeper meaning.

The Kings appear to be willing to move in a different direction. Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, Sacramento is willing to pick up the phone, and field offers for any player on their roster except for standout rookie Darius Acuff Jr. The Kings' willingness to accelerate their rebuild could play into the Raptors' favor.





What Does This Mean for the Raptors?

Apr 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) moves the ball between Sacramento Kings forward Nique Clifford (5) and guard Devin Carter (22) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This information is particularly interesting for a team like the Raptors, who has expressed interest in Sabonis previously. The Raptors have a need for another offensive creator in their frontcourt, and somebody like Sabonis could be the interior presence that would compliment the superstar duo of Leonard and Scottie Barnes.

The decision to make a trade of that magnitude is also complicated for Toronto. For the Raptors to acquire Sabonis, they would likely need to part with either Immanuel Quickley or RJ Barrett. They would also need the Kings to take on Jakob Poeltl and his contract that has two more years after this season and will pay him $84M.

While these factors may potentially complicate negotiations for Toronto, it would not be impossible for them to get a deal done. If the Raptors believe they are a Sabonis away from becoming true contenders in the Eastern Conference, then they will likely look to make a deal. The discussions would then be centered around figuring out who is the most expendable from the current roster.

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