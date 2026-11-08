Why a Domantas Sabonis Trade Makes Sense for the Raptors (And Why it Doesn't)

The Toronto Raptors will have an interesting decision to make if the Sacramento Kings decide that they want to trade Domantas Sabonis. Toronto has demonstrated interest in Sabonis for quite some time, and as Sacramento has gotten off to a rough start this season, the rumor mill has been swirling.

The connection is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, as Eric Sperlazza from Kings On SI ranked the Raptors as the second most likely trade destination for Sabonis. There are certainly plenty of reasons why the Raptors would want to make a move for the veteran centre, however there are also some legitimate questions about his potential fit with the team.

Why a Sabonis Trade Makes Sense

On the offensive end of the floor, Sabonis' ability to act as a facilitator as a centre would give Toronto's offense another dimension. Sabonis is a great passer for his size, which means that on paper he would compliment Scottie Barnes' playmaking ability seamlessly.

Barnes and Sabonis create an intriguing partnership alongside Kawhi Leonard. Barnes could act as the primary playmaker, while Sabonis would provide another reliable option around the basket and in the post.

Sabonis also leads the NBA in rebounds, as he is currently grabbing 14.6 boards per game. His ability to establish control of the glass makes up for some of his other limitations on the defensive end of the floor. The Raptors would not be acquiring him to become an elite defender at the centre position, and they could optimize their rotation to minimize Sabonis' weaknesses.

Why the Raptors Should Think Twice

Of course, there is always two sides to every discussion.

Sabonis' offensive production and rebounding ability is very appealing, but his defensive limitations are difficult to overlook. The Raptors' identity is built around being a team that is more than capable of competing on both ends of the floor. Their acquistion of Leonard this offseason further cemented that identity. Therefore bringing in a centre who needs defensive support would complicate things.

Another potential hold up for Toronto would be the financial implications of acquiring Sabonis. The Raptors would need to part with significant assets in order to bring in Sabonis, likely including RJ Barrett and either Jakob Poeltl or Immanuel Quickley. The problem then becomes figuring out if its worth it to disrupt the flow of the current team in order to acquire an immediate offensive upgrade.

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