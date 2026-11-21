The Toronto Raptors are a team that could benefit from adding some depth at the point guard and centre positions.

The Raptors should be a team that gets involved in trade talks, even with players who cannot be traded until later in the season. One team that could be a trade partner with the Raptors is the Utah Jazz, who have a pair of players they could look to move in Mo Bamba and Isaiah Collier.

Why the Jazz Make the Trade

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier brings the ball up the court during the second half against the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bamba and Collier are a pair of expiring contracts that will hit free agency at season's end. Neither of them is a large part of the team's long-term plans, so moving them by the deadline makes a lot of sense for Utah.

NBA Insider Grant Afseth recently reported that the Jazz were in discussions to trade Collier to the Chicago Bulls for Tre Jones, although no deal appears imminent there.

Bamba cannot be traded until the middle of December, so they won't be able to make this move right away, but it's something they could explore in the coming months.

Why the Raptors Make the Trade

Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba warms up before a game against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors should have some doubts about the point guard spot, mainly because Immanuel Quickley has not been very consistent, and Jamal Shead has not shown enough to claim the starting role.

Adding a player like Collier, who has a lot of potential but is in a crowded backcourt in Salt Lake City, could be exactly what he needs to revive his career. If Collier works out, he could be a potential replacement that would allow the Raptors to find a new deal for Quickley that would free up the money to re-sign RJ Barrett, who is a free agent himself at season's end.

On top of that, Mo Bamba is someone the Raptors brought in for a cup of coffee last season, and he is enjoying a bit of a revitalization with the Jazz.

So far this year, Bamba is averaging 9.5 points per game, the most he has averaged since the 2021-22 season, which was his last full year in Orlando. He's also averaging seven rebounds per contest, strong numbers for a player only averaging 20.7 minutes per game.

Adding Bamba to the centre rotation would take some pressure off of Jakob Poeltl, which is much-needed for the Raptors to have a chance at competing in the playoffs.

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