The Toronto Raptors will debut a new starting lineup for their game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The Raptors are playing their second game without RJ Barrett, who has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain and will be missing at least the next two weeks.

Barrett's absence is coupled with Kawhi Leonard and Collin Murray-Boyles, who exited the last game against the Washington Wizards with an illness that eventually was revealed to be concussion-like symptoms. CMB entered the league's concussion protocol, which has him sidelined for the game.

Here's a look at a potential starting lineup for the Raptors against the Pistons.

PG Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley dribbles against Khris Middleton of the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immanuel Quickley has been the team's starting point guard the entire season so far, and nothing is going to change on that front against the Pistons.

Quickley is having to take on a larger load with three of the top six players on the sidelines, and going up against Cade Cunningham will only force him to be on his A-game even more.

SG Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter dunks the ball against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since Leonard has been out, Ja'Kobe Walter has stepped into the starting lineup, and he has done a great job. As a starter, the third-year pro averages 12.8 points per game while making 37.2 per cent of his 3-point looks.

Walter has averaged 21.5 points per game in the last two contests, which means he is getting more comfortable in his role and is taking on the challenge of a larger offensive responsibility.

C Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl shoots against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With CMB on the sidelines, the Raptors have no choice but to go with Jakob Poeltl as the starting center.

The team will also have Trayce Jackson-Davis and Allen Graves play in his backup minutes, but Poeltl might have to take on a larger role than he has over the last couple of games.

PF Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes is back after missing five of the team's last seven games with an illness and a groin injury, but he has had two full days of rest between now and his last game against the New York Knicks, where he scored 20 points against the defending champions.

Barrett's absence puts more of the offensive burden on his shoulders, and he is going to need to be the offensive engine in order for them to pull off the upset against the Pistons.

SF Jamison Battle

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett's removal from the starting lineup will force the Raptors to go with someone new, and Jamison Battle appears to be the likeliest candidate for the position. Battle started in the team's previous game against the Wizards, where he scored 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting, including 5 of 10 from downtown.

Having a three-point threat in the starting lineup will force the Pistons to play a different type of defense, which could open things up for Barnes as he tries to drive into the lane. This makes Battle the likeliest player to join that starting lineup, but Graves could also be an option.

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