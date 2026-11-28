The Toronto Raptors needed a win after a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday and took care of business against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. The Raptors secured a dominant 124-100 win over Brooklyn in front of a friendly crowd, led by a heroic effort from All-Star forward Scottie Barnes.

Julius Randle led Brooklyn with 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists, but the team struggled as a whole alongside his respectable performance.

Toronto moved to 7-11 on the young 2026-27 campaign, looking ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The Raptors are working to secure their third win in four games amid a turbulent stretch.

Scottie Barnes Leads Way with Signature Performance

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes celebrates against the Brooklyn Nets at the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes has commanded the team during Kawhi Leonard's extended absence, providing All-NBA-caliber production so far this season. He has eclipsed the 30-point mark three times in his last five games, tallying a team-high 34 points to pair with five assists and three blocks against Brooklyn on Friday.

He shot an efficient 55.0 percent from the field and connected on half of his four 3-point attempts, leading the Raptors in scoring for the ninth time this season.

Immanuel Quickley Builds on Strong Surge

Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets at the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley has been on a tear over his last three games coming into Friday's contest, and carried that momentum into the win over Brooklyn. He notched the third triple-double of his career against the Nets, racking up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Over his last four games, he's averaged 19.8 points and 8.8 assists, shouldering greater offensive responsibility amid RJ Barrett's extended absence.

Collin Murray-Boyles Energizes Reserve Unit

Toronto Raptors Collin Murray-Boyles dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets at the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bench scoring has been a major concern for the Raptors this season, and they rank 27th in reserve production so far. Collin Murray-Boyles provided a valuable spark off the bench during the win over Brooklyn, tying his season-high with 19 points, along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Murray-Boyles is filling an expanded role off the bench for Toronto and will be called on to shoulder greater responsibility as one of the unit's key contributors.

His recent uptick in output has been reflected in his minutes during the recent stretch, and continuing this surge will have a notable impact on the Raptors' bench in the long term.

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