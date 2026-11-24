The Toronto Raptors are feeling down after their 116-111 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, who entered the game as the worst team in the league with just one win over their first 17 contests.

The Raptors have just six wins in their first 17 contests, 15 of which have come without Kawhi Leonard, their franchise cornerstone that they acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason. The loss against the Bucks was another example of the Raptors possibly grabbing a win if Leonard was available.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, he wasn't, and his unavailability is continuing to affect their placement in the standings. Raptors forward Scottie Barnes recently spoke on how important Leonard is to the foundation of the team and how the squad looks forward to getting him back on the court soon.

“We’re trying to do what we can do out here,” Barnes said via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat. “Patiently waiting for him. Trying to do what we can until he get healthy, so we can get right back on track."

Raptors Look Very Different Without Kawhi

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles as Washington Wizards center Felix Okpara defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard isn't the only injury the team has suffered over the course of the last month, which also has led to the team struggling out of the gate. Barnes missed five games himself due to an illness and groin injury. RJ Barrett is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring strain, and Collin Murray-Boyles effectively missed two games dealing with a concussion.

It's unfair to place all of these burdens on Kawhi Leonard and his absence, but the team probably would have a much different record with him on the court. Out of the Raptors' 11 losses this season, six of them came where the Raptors lost by seven points or less.

Leonard brings enough of an impact on both ends of the floor that the team would probably have been able to make up those seven points one way or another. If the Raptors won those six games rather than lose them, they would be 12-5 and in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Luckily for the Raptors, Leonard is improving in his rehabilitation and is expected to take the floor soon in an NBA game. He's already back on the practice court, so he is taking steps in the right direction.

It’s Kawhi Leonard. He turned to us and said: “Get your stories going.” pic.twitter.com/jlBEDaQcK1 — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) November 22, 2026

While the Raptors sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, there is still plenty of time and 65 games to go before the playoffs begin. Toronto is not in need of crashing out at this point in the season.

Once Leonard gets back, the arrow will point up, and the hope is that it will lead to more victories.

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