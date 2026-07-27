Raptors Could Trade for Stephen Curry After LeBron James Signs with Sixers

The Toronto Raptors are in need of staying relevant in the Eastern Conference after the Philadelphia 76ers signed LeBron James in free agency.

One possible route for the Raptors is making a trade with the Golden State Warriors for Stephen Curry, which would cause the entire league to erupt.

In a potential deal, the Raptors would send RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, along with multiple first-round picks to the Warriors for Curry.

Raptors-Warriors Hypothetical Stephen Curry Trade

Curry makes $62.5 million this season while Barrett and Quickley make $62.1 million, making this a good deal to match salaries. The deal would make Curry the primary offensive engine for the Raptors while Scottie Barnes can be the defensive engine.

Curry recently spoke about Golden State's current state of affairs, which sees them slipping from title contention after missing the playoffs altogether last season.

“I’m hopeful for all the creative ideas of getting the best team possible. We had those conversations. But when you have injuries at the top like that, it’s always gonna change," Curry said to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson.

Curry is 38 years old and isn't getting any younger. Curry has won four championships with the Warriors, with his most recent title coming in 2022, but he still has the ability to lead a team to a championship. It just may not be the Warriors anymore.

Curry has a no-trade clause, so he would need to actively accept a new situation. He has total veto power on any possible trade the Warriors could make.

Toronto offers one of the more promising ones in the league. Curry has ties to the city after his dad played with the Raptors from 1999 to 2002 to end his 16-year career in the NBA. Curry lived in Toronto for those years and was around the locker room as a kid.

Getting a chance to compete for a championship and end his career like his dad did in Toronto could be enticing enough for Curry to waive his no-trade clause.

If Curry were to join the Raptors, the team would be one of the ones to beat in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors showed how much they want to be in the arms race when they traded for Leonard, so it shouldn't take much convincing for them to at least make a call to the Warriors to test the waters.

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