What Raptors Draft Picks Mean For Free Agency

The Toronto Raptors are facing free agency after selecting Allen Graves from Santa Clara and Jaden Bradley from Arizona in the 2026 NBA draft.

With Graves and Bradley joining the roster, the Raptors are expected to have 14 contracts on the books, assuming Sandro Mamukelashvili declines his player option. The Raptors' decision on what to do with Mamu will dictate how free agency goes.

Can Allen Graves Replace Sandro Mamukelashvili?

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates his three-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | David Richard-Imagn Images

While Graves and Mamukelashvili are far from carbon copies of one another, there is reason to believe Graves could take his spot in the rotation. Both stand 6-9, and while Mamukelashvili is more of a big man compared to Graves, who looks like more of a forward, has the defensive makeup to defend multiple positions.

Needless to say, the Raptors are not turning their sights off of Mamukelashvili because they drafted Graves. If anything, the team's decision to not take a center at any point during the draft suggests that Mamukelashvili is someone they hope to re-sign.

Mamukelashvili is expected to decline his $2.8 million player option, making him a free agent that can sign with any team in the league. However, there is a good chance he can make more money outside of Toronto, so the Raptors have to brace for the potential of losing him in free agency.

The Raptors will do what they can to try to bring Mamukelashvili back into the fold. He has stated his desire to return to Toronto after having the best season of his career. He fits very well in Darko Rajakovic's system as a big man that can pass and create for others, but that doesn't mean he can't do the same for another team in the league for more money.

Ultimately, it comes down to which teams are interested in Mamukelashvili. Teams like the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, who are looking for a big man, may inquire about his services. If there are enough teams interested in him, he can cause a bidding war, which will likely result in Toronto losing out.

The beginning of free agency is set for Monday at 6 p.m. ET, when free agents will be allowed to speak with outside teams and negotiate potential contracts. However, nothing will be official until July 6, which is when the new league year begins.

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