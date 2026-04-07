Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley Injury News Helps Raptors vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors are going into tonight’s matchup against the Miami Heat with a rare luxury in a grueling 2025–26 campaign: a clean bill of health for their core stars.

With Collin Murray-Boyles, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley all available, the Raptors aren't just deeper, but they are also a very different team than the one Miami saw earlier this year. Sportsnet's Michael Grange was the first to report the news.

All are in vs. Heat. https://t.co/zOTGOffdac — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) April 7, 2026

Barnes Healthy, Quickley Return Major Boosts For Raptors

While the Heat are feeling good about players like Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. lately, the Raptors’ pairing with Barnes and Quickley presents a challenge Miami hasn't had to deal with simultaneously in many of their recent matchups.

When Quickley was sidelined with a foot injury, Barnes took over the primary job as facilitator. That forced other defences to throw all of their attention on Barnes. With Quickley back in the lineup, Miami can’t put all of its attention on Barnes. Quickley’s ability to pull defenders to the perimeter opens up the "point-forward" aspects of Barnes' game that flourishes when he has numbers in transition.

A healthy Raptors squad means Barnes can roam as a free safety on defence. When Toronto doesn't have everyone healthy, Barnes is often forced to bang with centers like Ware and Bam Adebayo, which takes away from the effort he can give on offence.

With a full frontcourt rotation, Barnes can focus on disrupting Miami's perimeter passing lanes, which exploits one of the Heat's weaknesses as of late.

The Raptors Ripple Effect

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With a healthy roster, the Raptors are a much more complete team. The Heat could employ a zone defence at some point with the Raptors' struggles from the 3-point line, but Quickley's re-introduction to the lineup will make that harder.

He can pull up from over 30 feet, forcing the Heat's bigs to play tighter defence on him at the perimeter.

The Raptors’ offensive rating jumps by +6.4 points per 100 possessions when Barnes and Quickley share the floor compared to when at least one of them is off. The Raptors should take advantage of this spacing as they look to grab a crucial win that will help their playoff chances.

The Heat and Raptors are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.