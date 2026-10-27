Raptors Get Bad News on Kawhi Leonard Knee Injury

The Toronto Raptors are picking up the pieces after losing Kawhi Leonard to a knee injury.

Leonard missed the team's latest loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves as a late scratch on the injury report. Tests have shown that he is going to need to rest for a few weeks.

What's Next for Raptors?

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard prepares to speak to the media after a game against the Chicago Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that forward Kawhi Leonard will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program to address swelling in his left knee. Medical imaging revealed no acute injury, and Leonard will be reevaluated in one week," a press release read.

With Leonard being sidelined for at least a week, he will miss the team's next four games: two against the Orlando Magic at home on Wednesday and Friday and the first two legs of their three-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and the Los Angeles Clippers, his former team, on Monday.

The Raptors acquired Leonard in a trade with the Clippers for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and multiple first-round picks during the offseason. That deal dominated the Raptors' storylines over the summer.

Toronto and Los Angeles agreed to the deal just before free agency, but an ongoing investigation regarding the Clippers and their salary cap circumvention delayed the trade for several months. Ultimately, the deal was done, but not after the league punished the Clippers by stripping them of multiple first-round picks for their role in the scandal.

Leonard's long-awaited return to play against his former team will have to wait at least one more year as the Raptors won't play at the Intuit Dome until next season. The Clippers are set to visit Toronto for their annual trip to Scotiabank Arena on New Year's Day.

With Leonard out for the next couple of games, the Raptors will likely put Ja'Kobe Walter in the starting lineup, much like they did against the Timberwolves. Walter scored a team-high 22 points while making 5 of 8 shots from distance in the team's 117-94 loss in Minneapolis.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Magic for the first of a two-game set at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app.

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