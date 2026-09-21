Why Raptors Signed Jaden Bradley to New Contract

Toronto Raptors rookie guard Jaden Bradley is getting a new contract to become the 14th member of the 15-man roster.

Bradley, the No. 50 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, spent four seasons in college (one at Alabama, three at Arizona), and was originally signed to a two-way contract upon being selected. However, the Raptors converted his contract to a four-year deal, giving him some extra security moving forward.

Why Raptors Changed Bradley's Contract

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley looks on against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors were comfortable keeping Bradley on a two-way deal, but after acquiring Kawhi Leonard in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, it left just 13 players with standard contracts on the roster.

Per the NBA's rules, every team needs at least 13 players, but can only have that many for 28 total days during the season, with no more than 14 consecutive days. The Raptors were eventually going to have to add a 14th player, and they opted to choose Bradley, their second-round pick this offseason.

Bradley is someone they can develop over time, and his move to the 15-man roster doesn't exclude him from playing with the 905. The Raptors can shuttle him back and forth, but he will still count toward the roster limit.

What's Next for Raptors?

Atlanta Hawks guard Seth Lundy pictured at media day. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raptors now have an open two-way spot that they can fill with a player of their choosing. The team currently has Nate Bittle, Andre Jackson Jr. and Malachi Smith coming to training camp without a spot on the roster, so they could all be competing for that final two-way spot.

The team could also reach out to Seth Lundy, who was a bright spot for them in the Las Vegas Summer League showcase. Lundy is in the final year of eligibility for a two-way contract as a fourth-year pro, so it could be smart to bring him into the fold.

The team already has point guard Chucky Hepburn and big man Trey Jemison III, so it might benefit the Raptors to add someone who is a shooting guard or a wing. Lundy and Jackson both fit that mold, so it makes sense for Toronto to go in that direction.

The Raptors might also wait until the end of training camp to see which players stick around the league and offer a player an opportunity from another roster that won't have a chance to play with other teams.

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