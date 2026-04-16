Raptors vs. Cavs Preview: Expert Q&A on James Harden, Cleveland's Postseason Ceiling

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers are on a collision course for a high-stakes postseason matchup.

While the Raptors have undergone a significant evolution this season, the Cavaliers have spent the latter half of the year integrating former MVP James Harden into their system while fighting to regain their full health, which is a factor Cleveland Cavaliers On SI expert Tim Daniel is tipping in the Cavs' favor before the playoffs begin.

I sat down with Daniel to learn more about Cleveland's insight. We dig into the transformative impact of Harden’s playmaking, the defensive ceiling provided by Evan Mobley and whether the Cavs’ talent advantage is enough to overcome the Raptors' relentless pace.

The Cavaliers haven’t seen the Raptors since late November. What has been the story of the team since?

The biggest thing besides the roster shake up is health. Throughout the season, the Cavaliers were consistently battling for being fully healthy, and thankfully going into the playoffs it's the healthiest they've been all season.

How has James Harden changed things for the Cavaliers and their playoff ceiling?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

So many ways! I think the biggest way is his basketball IQ. Not to say that Darius Garland isn't an intelligent basketball player by any means, but Harden can look like a chess master at times when putting the offense together. Especially when it's slowed down and more a half-court style.

Who is the biggest X-Factor for the Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs?

It has to be Evan Mobley. I know that's silly to say about the defending defensive player of the year but he's a guy that has had quite the up and down season but really played very well the last month. The Cavs need to see him continue to play aggressive, and get down hill.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley watches a shot against the Atlanta Hawks. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If Cleveland were to lose the Raptors vs. Cavaliers series, what would be the reason why?

The Cavs didn't rebound well enough, and they weren't able to set their defense. If they let the Raptors push the pace as they have all season, the Cavaliers can be in trouble.

What’s your prediction for Raptors vs. Cavaliers?

While I have a ton of respect for the Raptors and am a fan of the core group they’re putting together, I just think the Cavs talent will be too much in a best of 7 games. Cavs win in 6, but Toronto will make this a battle.

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