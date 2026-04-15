Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Full First Round 2026 Playoff Schedule and Series Preview

The fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors are set to reignite their postseason rivalry with the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2026 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

While Cleveland holds a dominant 12-2 all-time playoff record against Toronto, the Raptors enter this series with significant momentum after sweeping the regular-season series 3-0.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the series:

Game Date Location Time (ET) TV 1 Sat. April 18 Cleveland 1:00 TSN, SN, ABC 2 Mon. April 20 Cleveland 7:00 TBA 3 Thu. April 23 Toronto 8:00 TBA 4 Sun. April 26 Toronto 1:00 TBA 5* Wed. April 29 Cleveland TBD TBA 6* Fri. May 1 Toronto TBD TBA 7* Sun. May 3 Cleveland TBD TBA

* if necessary

Key Storylines to Watch

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram passes the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors won all three regular-season matchups against the Cavs, with each victory coming by double digits. However, all three of those wins occurred before Cleveland's blockbuster acquisition of James Harden in February. Donovan Mitchell also sat out of their Oct. 31 meeting.

The Cavaliers' new look features the explosive scoring of Mitchell paired with the elite playmaking of Harden. Mitchell averaged 24 points per game against the Raptors this season, but this will be Toronto's first time facing them as a duo in a seven-game series.

Raptors starting point guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is currently listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury but could be ready in time for Game 1. The Cavaliers are managing minor injuries to rotation players Dean Wade (ankle) and Jaylon Tyson (toe).

The series features a clash of styles between the Raptors' versatile wing-heavy lineup led by Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, and the Cavs' traditional interior defense featuring Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Why Raptors Will Lose

If the Raptors were to lose the series, it would be due to the fact that the Cavs simply have too much star power and playoff experience against a green Toronto squad.

The Raptors don't have a ton of playoff experience and have not been to the postseason as a team since 2022. This might be the growing pains and building blocks they have to go through in order to reach the next step.

Why Raptors Will Win

The Raptors have been a thorn in the Cavs' side all season long, and they might have the tools and ingredients to pull off an upset.

The pressure will be on the Cavs to defend home court early in the series, but if the Raptors can find a way to get a split at Rocket Arena over the course of the first two games, Toronto can seize control and get in the driver's seat.

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