The Kawhi Leonard Trade Is Leaving the Raptors With a Problem They Can’t Solve Yet

The Toronto Raptors have spent the past few weeks dealing with all of the uncertainty surrounding the Kawhi Leonard situation. At first, this uncertainty was centered around why the trade is yet to happen. Last week, the NBA concluded their investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers, and Leonard himself, which led many to believe that the trade between the Raptors and Clippers would become official shortly therafter.

However, over a week later, the deal has still not gone through yet, and they are not able to update their official depth chart yet. While leaguewide reports claim that the trade is still likely to go through, the lengthy delay in the processing of the trade has created a major problem for the Raptors.

The Raptors Know Kawhi is Coming, But They Can't Move Forward

Jan 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raptors know that Leonard will be joining the team. He has already been working out with Raptors players in Miami, but that does not change the fact that he is still a Clipper for the time being.

Toronto is able to project a depth chart that involves Leonard, and he is able to practice with the squad, but there is a difference between practicing together, and officially becoming a member of the team.

While this appears to be a minor inconvenience in the midst of the conclusion of a multi-faceted legal battle, there is a bigger problem that is looming over the situation.

Toronto is Running Out of Time

Mar 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks off the court after loosing to the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors Media Day is on Monday, September 28th, with training camp beginning the day after that in Quebec City. If the trade is still not officially completed by then, Leonard will have to report to Clippers camp.

This would present a huge problem for Toronto, as training camp is a time for coaches to experiment with different lineup combinations, and for the entire team to get ready for a long season. If Leonard is not able to be with the team during training camp, then the Raptors will have no idea what they are getting by acquiring him.

Spending the month of July waiting for the NBA's investigation to conclude was largely inconsequential for the Raptors. If the trade ended up falling through completely, the Raptors may have missed a chance to pursue another superstar level player, but once Leonard is in Toronto, it won't matter.

However, having this level of uncertainty immediately before the start of training camp is a whole different story. The Raptors have spent their entire offseason waiting, and they are getting uncomfortably close to the point where there will be no time left to wait.

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