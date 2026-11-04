RJ Barrett’s Future: Four Options for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors face a difficult decision regarding RJ Barrett’s future, with the Canadian Guard approaching free agency and the organization already carrying significant financial commitments.

Barrett remains a productive offensive contributor, but his inconsistent perimeter shooting, defensive limitations, and $29.6 million salary complicate his long-term outlook.

With Toronto attempting to build a contender around Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard, the front office has four potential paths to consider.

1. Extend Barrett, But at What Price?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against guard Darius Garland and guard Max Strus | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping Barrett in Toronto would provide continuity, offensive production, and a player who has expressed his desire to remain with his hometown franchise.

However, determining his value on a new contract presents a particularly difficult challenge.

Barrett currently earns approximately $29.6 million, but finding comparable players whose production and overall impact justify that salary is difficult.

While Barrett can produce 20 points per game, he remains a poor individual defender and an inconsistent perimeter shooter. Those limitations become particularly problematic when evaluating players earning upwards of $30 million annually.

Most players commanding that level of compensation offer elite offensive creation, dependable perimeter shooting, high-level defense, or some combination of those attributes.

Barrett’s greatest strength remains his ability to attack the basket, but that skill alone may not justify another substantial contract.

An extension at the high end of four years, worth $80 million, could represent a more reasonable valuation. However, convincing Barrett to accept a deal worth considerably less annually than his current salary could prove challenging.

The Raptors must determine whether Barrett’s value is based on his offensive production or his complete impact on winning.

2. Let Barrett Test the Open Market

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster looks on as his players warm up before playing the Cleveland Cavaliers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Allowing Barrett to finish his contract and enter unrestricted free agency, then testing whether another organization values him more highly, may be the smartest contractual approach.

This strategy carries obvious risks, including the risk of losing a productive starter without compensation.

However, it also presents an intriguing question: Which team would realistically offer Barrett substantially more than four years and $80 million?

Few organizations are positioned to possess significant cap space, and those that do may be reluctant to commit a substantial portion of it to a player with Barrett’s limitations.

Barrett’s offensive production is undeniable, but his defensive shortcomings and inconsistent outside shooting could make him a difficult fit for teams seeking to maximize their available cap space.

Toronto could retain his Bird rights, allowing the organization to negotiate a new contract even while operating above the salary cap.

Rather than committing prematurely, the Raptors could let the market establish Barrett’s value before deciding whether to match outside offers.

Of course, this approach requires accepting the possibility that another franchise offers a contract Toronto is unwilling to match.

3. Trade Barrett for Multiple Complementary Pieces

LA Clippers guard Max Strus, forward Isaiah Jackson and guard Keaton Wagler celebrate against the Toronto Raptors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than investing heavily in one player, Toronto could explore trading Barrett for multiple contributors who better address the roster’s weaknesses and offer a unique balance of scheme-based skills.

The Raptors continue to need dependable perimeter shooting, defensive versatility, and improved offensive balance.

The Los Angeles Clippers present an interesting collection of potential targets, including Max Strus, Kris Dunn, and Brook Lopez.

Strus would provide perimeter shooting and off-ball movement, Dunn would improve point-of-attack defense, and Lopez could contribute rim protection while all three provide a level of additional floor spacing.

Chicago offers another intriguing possibility with former Raptor Norman Powell and versatile big man Jalen Smith.

Powell would provide established perimeter scoring and offensive efficiency with a higher defensive floor than Barrett, while Smith could add rebounding, frontcourt depth, and shooting.

Portland presents a different type of opportunity.

Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe would offer Toronto younger players with considerable developmental upside. Henderson could provide additional ball-handling and downhill creation, while Sharpe’s athleticism and scoring potential would give the Raptors another dynamic perimeter weapon.

However, acquiring either young guard would likely require Toronto to provide additional value, particularly given their age and potential.

Veteran guard CJ McCollum represents another type of target worth exploring. His shooting, offensive creation, and experience could help stabilize Toronto’s half-court offense. While potentially being able to add a young big in the process.

The appeal of this strategy would be exchanging one expensive offensive contributor for multiple players who address more specific needs.

However, any transaction would require appropriate salary matching, a willing trade partner, and a realistic assessment of Barrett’s market value.

Trading Barrett for depth only makes sense if the incoming pieces fit perfectly and collectively improve Toronto’s rotation.

4. Package Barrett and Assets for a Significant Upgrade

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis controls the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most aggressive approach would involve combining Barrett’s expiring contract with the Raptors remaining draft capital and other contracts to pursue a more impactful addition.

With Leonard and Barnes forming the foundation of Toronto’s roster, the Raptors could explore opportunities to acquire a player who addresses a significant weakness.

Domantas Sabonis, Darius Garland, Jrue Holiday, and De’Aaron Fox represent four distinct potential targets.

Sabonis would provide elite rebounding, interior scoring, and playmaking from the centre position. His ability to facilitate offense could transform Toronto’s half-court execution, although his defensive limitations and substantial contract would create complex long-term considerations.

Garland offers a different solution.

His perimeter shooting, ball-handling, and pick-and-roll creation could provide Toronto with another dynamic offensive initiator, potentially reducing the team’s reliance on Barnes and Leonard to generate scoring opportunities.

Holiday, meanwhile, would bring championship experience, defensive intelligence, and an ability to contribute without dominating possessions.

Fox would represent perhaps the most significant offensive transformation of the group.

His explosive first step, ability to pressure the rim, and capacity to create offense late in possessions could address Toronto’s recurring struggles with half-court stagnation.

However, acquiring Fox from San Antonio would present substantial challenges, particularly given his importance to the Spurs’ roster and the significant assets Toronto would potentially need to surrender.

While no specific negotiations are implied, each player represents a different direction Toronto could pursue.

The Raptors would need to weigh the potential improvement against the loss of draft capital, young talent, and future financial flexibility.

For a franchise attempting to maximize its current competitive window, however, exploring a significant upgrade could be worthwhile.

Toronto Must Determine Barrett’s True Value

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots the ball against the LA Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Barrett’s future may come down to a simple question: How much should the Raptors pay for a productive scorer whose limitations become increasingly apparent when evaluating his overall impact?

At $20 million annually, Barrett could represent a valuable offensive contributor on a competitive roster.

At $30 million or more, the expectations change considerably.

Toronto must decide whether to negotiate an extension, allow the market to establish his value, exchange him for complementary pieces, or use his contract to pursue a more significant addition.

Barrett’s offensive production makes him valuable, but his next contract will determine whether that value translates into a sustainable long-term investment.

For the Raptors, getting that decision right could prove just as important as any move they make on the court.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.