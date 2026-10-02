Buying or Selling Raptors Trade Idea for Domantas Sabonis

The Toronto Raptors are making a splash by trading for Kawhi Leonard, but there's reason to believe they could have another big move up their sleeves.

The Raptors could benefit from a possible upgrade at the centre position, and Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis has been a popular name in rumors since the trade deadline back in February. The Raptors and Kings were reportedly interested in a possible deal involving Sabonis, but talks eventually stalled right before the deadline.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggested a four-team trade that would send Sabonis to the Raptors, while RJ Barrett would go to the Charlotte Hornets and Jakob Poeltl would go to the Kings.

In the deal, the Hornets send Pat Connaughton to the Los Angeles Clippers, while Royce O'Neale and Tidjane Salaun also go to the Kings.

Why Raptors Would Make the Trade

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis during media day at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are going all in to try and win a championship, and they shouldn't have any regrets about any player on the roster. Poeltl struggled to stay healthy last season, appearing in just 46 games, and his back injury limited him throughout the year. There's no guarantee that his back will improve, especially as he enters his age-31 season. On top of that, Poeltl is on the books for 3 more seasons after this one for $84 million. Finding a suitor for that contract would open things up for the Raptors moving forward.

The team also would get some value out of Barrett, who is a free agent at the end of the season. If the Raptors aren't able to strike a new deal with him, it might be in their best interest to trade him in order to move forward with some asset.

Why Raptors Wouldn't Make the Trade

RJ Barrett talks to the media during Toronto Raptors Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sabonis would be an upgrade from Poeltl, but it might not be worth the price of admission. Like Poeltl, Sabonis also dealt with injuries last season and appeared in just 19 games. Sabonis is also hovering around 30 years old, so his body's health could deteriorate over the next couple of years.

The Raptors also are more likely to be interested in finding an extension for Barrett, who is 26 years old, than in trading him. The Raptors view Barrett in high regard and think he could be a good fit next to Scottie Barnes and Leonard as they look to win a championship.

Overall Verdict

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster speaks to the media during Media Day. | USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to imagine the Raptors making another big move right before the season starts. They might be more interested in trading at the deadline, when they learn a little more about their team and its strengths and weaknesses.

Ultimately, the Raptors feel like they are close to becoming a true championship contender. Even without a trade like this, this deal has a lot of risk attached to it, so the Raptors should play it safe rather than risk it all in hopes of possibly taking this group to the next level. Even though Sabonis is a former All-Star, adding him to the team by subtracting Poeltl and Barrett doesn't do enough to make Toronto that much better as a team.

Verdict: Sell

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