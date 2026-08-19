Why Raptors Could Trade for Kyrie Irving (And Why They Won't)

The Toronto Raptors are eyeing their championship window as they pursue Kawhi Leonard in a possible trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors are entering the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference with a Leonard trade. They could have a chance to double down by acquiring another player with NBA Finals experience, like Kyrie Irving, who won the 2016 championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving also recently made the 2024 NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks, but after Luka Doncic was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team is in rebuilding mode. Shortly after Doncic's departure, Irving tore his ACL and he has not played since March 2025. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggested a trade that would bring Irving to Toronto in exchange for Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter and a future first-round pick.

Why Raptors Make the Trade

Irving knows what it takes to win a championship, and having that experience is invaluable. Even if other players on the roster also have that experience, his ability to set his teammates up for success is unmatched, as he's one of the best of his generation to do it. His potential pick-and-roll partnership with Scottie Barnes could be among the best in the NBA.

Irving also made just over 40% of his shots from beyond the three-point line in his last season with Dallas. Having someone like that on the perimeter can help stretch the floor and open the lane up for Barnes and RJ Barrett to drive.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft is still someone that can be elite in the league, and he proved that during his last fully healthy season. Perhaps a change of scenery is what Irving needs to keep his career going. He is still just 34 years old, with two years remaining on his contract and a player option for the 2027-28 campaign, which gives Toronto some flexibility for the future.

Irving is set to make $39.4 million in the upcoming season. Quickley is on the books for $32.5 million in each of the next three seasons. Walter is still on his rookie deal, which pays just under $4 million for the upcoming season and $5.8 million in the final year of his deal before hitting restricted free agency.

Why Raptors Don't Make the Trade

Ultimately, I have a really hard time seeing the Raptors make a trade like this. Irving is someone that can be one of the best point guards in the league, but he is also coming off of a torn ACL and has not played in nearly 18 months. He could be a completely different player now than he was before his injury, which should be concerning for Toronto.

Giving up a starter in Quickley and an incredibly important role player in Walter, along with a future first-round pick, is an extremely high cost for a player in his mid-30s coming off of a major injury.

The Raptors believe in Quickley's abilities to be the team's point guard for the next several years as they encounter this championship window. Moving off of that for now is not something the Raptors are likely to do.

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