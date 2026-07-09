Why Raptors Must Sign DeMar DeRozan Before LeBron James' Decision

The Toronto Raptors are linked to bringing back DeMar DeRozan after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings.

DeRozan is expected to be linked to any team that falls short in the LeBron James sweepstakes. Therefore, the Raptors have to make their decision regarding DeRozan sooner rather than later.

DeMar DeRozan Return Could Happen

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan before the game against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raptors are truly interested in bringing DeRozan back into the fold after trading him to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard in 2018, they need to make their desires known to DeRozan's camp.

It's possible DeRozan could be exploring a return to Toronto after leaving the Kings, who are far from competing for a championship. Toronto could become a true title contender after trading for Leonard and signing DeRozan to be the team's sixth man. However, DeRozan could have options in free agency once LeBron makes his decision.

Teams Interested in LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN insider Shams Charania is reporting that the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers appear to be finalists for LeBron. The teams that miss out on him could view DeRozan as a strong back-up option, especially the Heat, who have been linked to the former All-Star guard in the past.

LeBron and DeRozan have similar player profiles. Teams imagining an offense with LeBron in it could build something similar with DeRozan as another option that's potentially a lot cheaper. Both players can make their own shot, making DeRozan a strong "Plan B" for an offense designed with LeBron in mind.

DeMar DeRozan Can Take His Time

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeRozan likely feels confident in his ability to find a new team ahead of the upcoming season because he didn't have to become a free agent. He still had one year left on his deal with the Kings but wanted to play with a contender going into next season.

This likely means DeRozan will wait until LeBron makes his decision before making a move. However, if the Raptors can sweeten their offer and make him feel wanted back at home, they might be able to swing in and make a deal themselves.

The Raptors also need to get some clarity on DeRozan's process because they cannot necessarily wait for him to decide on his future because they have other free agents to consider apart from him. Therefore, the Raptors should figure out DeRozan's plans so that they can make their own moves accordingly.

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