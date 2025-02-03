NBA Trade Frenzy: Kings Deal De’Aaron Fox in Latest Blockbuster
The floodgates have opened.
In a stunning move, the Sacramento Kings have reportedly traded De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Kings will receive Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks, and three second-round picks in return. The Bulls will acquire Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via the Spurs.
This is the second major trade of the day, following the league-shaking deal that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in a multi-player deal including Anthony Davis. With two of the NBA’s biggest stars on the move, the trade market has officially erupted ahead of the deadline.
Fox had reportedly informed Sacramento that he wanted out, with San Antonio emerging as his preferred destination. Now, he gets the chance to team up with Victor Wembanyama, forming a formidable one-two punch for the Spurs’ future. Meanwhile, the Kings are betting on LaVine’s offensive firepower and the value of three future first-round picks as they retool around Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray.
Raptors Impact
The Toronto Raptors remain active in trade discussions, armed with multiple expiring contracts and roughly $10 million in salary flexibility below the luxury tax. They’ve inquired about Brandon Ingram’s availability with the New Orleans Pelicans and have been linked to potential Jimmy Butler trade talks.
For Chicago, this deal signals a shift toward a rebuild, likely pushing them out of the play-in race. The Bulls currently sit 4.5 games ahead of the Raptors for the 10th seed in the East, and if they continue selling off assets, Toronto could benefit in the race for better lottery odds.