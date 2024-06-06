League Sources Say Toronto Could Command 'Serious' Offers for 31st Pick
The Toronto Raptors should be expecting some phone calls when the first round of the NBA draft wraps up later this month.
The league's new two-night draft format has led to speculation that Toronto will receive trade interest in the No. 31 ahead of the second round of the NBA draft on June 27.
"There is also significant expectation league-wide that Toronto could command a serious overnight offer for its No. 31 pick from a team looking to jump to the front of Thursday’s line and select its top remaining player," according to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.
The Raptors aren't entirely sure how things will play out.
"I wouldn't say we're expecting (trade calls), but I think it's definitely a kind of cool added wrinkle that we're looking forward to seeing what it brings," Raptors executive Dan Tolzman said earlier this week.
Toronto acquired the pick from Detroit via the New York Knicks in a deal earlier this season for OG Anunoby. Thanks to the new format, the Raptors will have a full night to dwell on that pick before the second round begins at 4 p.m. ET on June 27.
There are always some players expected to go in the first round that fall into the second but the uncertainty surrounding this year's draft class has led to speculation that there could be more fallers this year than is usually the case. That could give Toronto an opportunity to steal an intriguing prospect at No. 31 or make a trade with a team desperately trying to move up in the draft.
Bronny James' draft status could add another wrinkle to the second round if he remains on the board following the first round. His draft range seems to be a little all over the place and it's not hard to imagine some team trying to pry Toronto's pick loose to select the son of LeBron James after the first round.