Raptors Guard Finds Himself in Precarious Spot Despite Early Summer League Stats
Javon Freeman-Liberty is on the bubble for the Toronto Raptors this summer.
As things sit now, Toronto doesn’t have a roster spot for the 24-year-old combo guard whose $1.9 million for next season is only partially guaranteed. Unless Toronto moves on from someone on a guaranteed contract, Freeman-Liberty is going to be on the outside looking in.
That’s what makes this Summer League so crucial for Freeman-Liberty who has so far led Toronto in scoring through the first two games with 13 and 16 points in two appearances, respectively.
“I think he’s a proven scorer,” Raptors Summer League coach Jama Mahlalela told reporters in Las Vegas. “We know he can score, he’s proved it at the G League level, the question for him is what does he do at the NBA level in terms of scoring.”
Last season Freeman-Liberty didn’t show a ton with the Raptors. He appeared in 22 games, averaging seven points on 44.4% shooting with an alarming 23.8% three-point stroke. His lack of a three-point shot and 1.8 assists per game is the most concerning for Freeman-Liberty whose 6-foot-3 leaves him a little too small to play off the ball as a wing.
It's why Toronto spent last season trying to make Freeman-Liberty more of a point guard and someone who felt comfortable playmaking, shooting three-pointers, and playing tough on-ball defense with the Raptors 905. He impressed in the G League, averaging 24 points and 4.2 assists with a 36% three-point stroke, but those numbers are yet to translate to the highest level.
“This Summer League is really great for him to see what kind of packages we can put together for him and how he can score and, of course, how he defends,” Mahlalela said. “The focus for the Raptors continues to be our on-ball defense, our ball pressure, our activity, and I think Javon needs to be a part of that as well.”
He knows that.
“Just continue to be me, play aggressive on defense, pick up 94 feet. I feel like if I can do that, I’ll be good,” he told reporters Sunday night.
But even that may not be enough in Toronto.
The additions of Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead have given the Raptors depth behind Immanuel Quickley and Toronto now has plenty of guard depth that’ll likely squeeze Freeman-Liberty out of the picture.
The Sasha Vezenkov situation may give Freeman-Liberty hope as the Raptors continue to navigate a potential buyout situation with the European forward. Waiving Vezenkov would open a spot for Freeman-Liberty, but Toronto may be better off signing someone with more length to replace Vezenkov this summer.
Freeman-Liberty did enough to earn a spot in Toronto’s organization at this time last year with an impressive Summer League showing and with two games still to go, the Chicago native is going to have work to do to impress the Raptors again.