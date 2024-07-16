Oddsmakers Reveal Raptors Expected Win Total For Next Season
The Toronto Raptors are expected to take a step forward next season, abiet a small one.
Oddsmakers have set Toronto's win total at 31.5 for next year, the fifth lowest in the Eastern Conference excluding the Chicago Bulls who are not listed by DraftKings Sportsbook. That would represent an improvement of 6.5 games from last year.
The Raptors entered last season with an expected win total of 36.5 wins but finished the year 25-57 with the sixth-worst record in the NBA. Toronto lost 19 of its final 21 games last season as the organization battled injuries and personal absences to Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett down the stretch.
The Brooklyn Nets have the lowest expected win total in the NBA at 19.5 wins for next season. Washington is listed at 22.5, followed by Detroit at 24.5, and Charlotte at 29.5 in the East, per DraftKings.
The Bulls are not listed as Chicago still appears determined to reshape its roster with a potential Zach LaVine trade on the horizon. Chicago has already moved on from Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan this offseason.
The Atlanta Hawks sit just ahead of Toronto at 35.5 wins for next season. That number is roughly on par with Atlanta's 36-win season last year. The Hawks traded DeJounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans and added No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher in the NBA draft.
The Boston Celtics have the highest win total in the league at 57.5 expected wins. New York's win total is 52.5, the second highest in the East. Philadelphia and Milwaukee follow at 51.5, Cleveland and Orlando are listed at 47.5, and Indiana sits at 45.5.
Toronto's playoff odds are listed at -650 to miss the playoffs, conveying a roughly 86.7% probability. That too is the fifth lowest in the Eastern Conference excluding the Chicago Bulls.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.