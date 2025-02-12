Raptors Return Home to Host Cavaliers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will return home to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will return home to play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in what'll be the team's last game before the All-Star break.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Scottie Barnes played with far more aggression Tuesday night, relentlessly attacking downhill against the Philadelphia 76ers instead of settling for ill-advised three-pointers as he had against the Houston Rockets. He said the shift was inspired by an Instagram clip of former Raptors forward Matt Bonner, who pointed out that Barnes needs to improve at beating defenders off the dribble. Now, Toronto hopes that aggression carries over against Cleveland.
- It looks like RJ Barrett is on track to return Wednesday after suffering a concussion earlier this month. His return could give Toronto a rare opportunity to see Barnes, Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley on the court together. Quickley logged a full workload Tuesday, but his status will be something to monitor on the second night of a back-to-back.
- Gradey Dick had been in a bit of a three-point slump before knocking down three triples Tuesday night. Toronto badly needs the sophomore sharpshooter to find his rhythm from deep against Cleveland. While he’s shown some improvement scoring inside the arc, his biggest value to the Raptors remains his outside shooting. For him to be a difference-maker, the results simply have to follow.
Injury Reports
Toronto has yet to share its injury report. The expectation is Jakob Poeltl and Brandon Ingram will both be out.
Cleveland has ruled out Isaac Okoro, JT Thor, and Dean Wade. Ty Jerome and Max Strus are both questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +14.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 12.5%. The total for the game is 235.5.
