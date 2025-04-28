Raptors Mailbag: Draft Decisions, Trade Possibilities, and Offseason Outlook
We’re a few weeks into the offseason for the Toronto Raptors, and the big questions are already starting to take shape. From roster decisions to the draft lottery to what kind of moves the Raptors might explore, there’s plenty to cover. Let’s open up the first mailbag of the offseason and get into it.
What is the future for AJ Lawson? - @ilikeapple1244
AJ Lawson is on a non-guaranteed contract for next season, and I expect him to be with the Raptors in Summer League later this offseason, entering camp vying for a roster spot. He’ll be competing alongside Jamison Battle, Jared Rhoden, Colin Castleton, and probably an undrafted free agent signing or two for a spot. We’ll see how it goes from there.
Who’s a realistic FA acquisition we should get? - @dewverry_
I’ll have a bigger article coming out later this offseason, but the short answer is: not really. Toronto is already projected to be either over or right up against the luxury tax, and unless the Raptors make a trade, there’s no path to adding anyone significant in free agency. That said, they could use a veteran in a similar role to Garrett Temple. If Temple isn’t back, someone who brings similar leadership on a minimum deal would be helpful.
Would you be comfortable trading RJ if we capture (Cooper) Flagg? - @ibrahimj
First of all, I’m comfortable trading anyone. There’s nobody on this roster who should be untouchable. More directly: if Toronto does get the No. 1 pick, it would put them well into the luxury tax and could necessitate trading RJ Barrett. If selling low on Barrett is the consequence of landing Cooper Flagg, so be it. Barrett’s been good for Toronto, but his ceiling isn’t anywhere close to Flagg’s.
Do you think we’re going to trade someone this offseason? - @587lucas2k20
It probably comes down to where the Raptors land in the draft lottery and how open ownership is to paying into the tax. They say they’re willing to do it for the right situation, but historically they’ve only paid the tax for the 2018-19 title team, it’s hard to believe they’ll do it for this group. If they need to duck the tax, RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji are probably the most likely trade candidates.
Do you see Bol Bol and Jonathan Kuminga as potential realistic FA targets for the Raptors? - @pinoyswishpapi_97
Bol Bol would be a minimum signing, and the Raptors could theoretically do that, but I’d be shocked if they target him. Kuminga will be too expensive given Toronto has no salary cap space this offseason.
What do you think of Barnes? - @j_wad82
I think he’s a fantastic defensive player and a gifted passer who still has a lot of work to do offensively. He really needs to improve as a shooter, and we just haven’t seen enough of that yet. Without it, he’s a tough player to build around because of his offensive limitations.
Where, for example, does he fit when Brandon Ingram has the ball late in games? Barnes isn’t an accomplished catch-and-shoot player yet. He can’t really stand in the dunker spot because that’s where Jakob Poeltl is. He’s also not an ideal screener for Ingram because it’s an easy switch given Barnes and Ingram are similarly sized.
If Barnes can develop into a very good catch-and-shoot three-point shooter, or if Toronto can acquire a floor-spacing center, things get a little less complicated. But for now, it’s on Barnes to take another step offensively.
Why did Boucher get benched for two months? - @pb5910
Masai Ujiri answered this during his season-ending media availability. Toronto knows what Chris Boucher is as a player and wanted to spend the final months of the season figuring out what everyone else on the roster can do. What is Jonathan Mogbo, for example? I also don’t expect Boucher to be back with the team next year.
Do you think the Raptors will do something foolish like draft another wing? - @ricvctry
I think it would be foolish not to draft another wing if that’s the best player available. Should they not draft Cooper Flagg if they get the No. 1 pick because they already have wings? Using a lottery pick to fill an immediate need would be incredibly shortsighted. It’ll take multiple seasons for a young player to realize his full potential, and by then, the roster will likely look very different. If they add another wing who turns into a star, you can always trade someone to make it work. Always take the best player available.
Could we realistically make a move for Giannis/Jokic without it turning into a cap space disaster? - @rorypower54
It’s really hard to picture. The Raptors’ current roster doesn’t have the salaries to aggregate or the assets those teams would likely want. Someone like Houston or San Antonio could put together a much better package. It would also gut Toronto’s roster just to get one of those stars, leaving them without a real team around them. So, no, I don’t see it realistically happening.