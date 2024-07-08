Raptors Share Details of Immanuel Quickley's Contract With Flexibility in the Future
The Toronto Raptors have opted to take on some short term pain for more flexibility down the road.
Had the organization wanted to, Immanuel Quickley's contract next season could have started at $30.2 million and climbed by $2.4 million per season over the next five years. That would have seen Quickley earn 17.7% of the salary cap next season with a salary peaking at $39,827,586 in 2028-29, worth roughly 15.9% of the salary cap that season.
That option would have given Toronto a little more salary space below the luxury tax threshold this summer, resulting in the Raptors having roughly $7 million to spend in free agency via the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.
But according to Raptors general Bobby Webster, that's not how the organization has structured Quickley's contract. Instead, the 25-year-old point guard will earn $35 million in each of the next five seasons, Webster told TSN. That'll represent roughly 25% of Toronto's salary cap for next season.
By structuring Quickley's contract without raises, Toronto will only have about $2.2 million below the tax threshold for next season, essentially leaving the organization without any avenue to add significant talent this summer. However, if the salary cap increases throughout Quickley's contract as expected, Toronto will only be paying its starting point guard just 17% of the salary cap in the final year of his deal.
For Toronto, it's a decision that makes a lot of sense. The Raptors are forgoing an opportunity to add a small contract to the books this season to allow for more flexibility in the future when Scottie Barnes' max contract kicks in and Toronto projects to be a more expensive and more competitive team down the road.
When the 2025-26 season rolls around, Quickley and Barnes will be on the books for roughly $73.7 million and represent 47.6% of Toronto's salary cap for the year. It's a steep price to pay, but the Raptors are banking on development from their two foundational players and the hope is as the salary cap goes up those deals will look a while lot better.