Toronto Raptors Linked to Derik Queen as Top Center Option in NBA Mock Draft
The Toronto Raptors’ search for long-term frontcourt help could lead them to Maryland’s Derik Queen.
In CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, Toronto selects the 6-foot-9 freshman big man at No. 9, opting for offensive polish and feel in the frontcourt. Queen may not be a perfect fit, but his skill level and production make him one of the most intriguing young bigs in the class.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri has acknowledged the team’s need for a young center. Toronto does not have a long-term answer behind Jakob Poeltl and is reportedly exploring multiple options ahead of the draft. With Khaman Maluach off the board at No. 8 in this projection, Queen becomes the best available frontcourt prospect.
Offensively, Queen brings a lot to like. He averaged 16.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. He scores with both hands around the rim, sees the floor well from the high post, and delivers crisp passes out of short rolls. His timing and decision-making stand out for a freshman, and he thrives in ball movement-heavy systems.
That profile fits what the Raptors want on offense. Queen can facilitate from the elbows, keep the ball moving, and create looks for others without needing high usage. But he isn’t a shooter. He rarely attempts threes and does most of his work inside, often in areas where Scottie Barnes is most comfortable. That overlap could create spacing issues and complicate the frontcourt dynamic.
On the defensive end, Queen has more to prove. He is undersized for a true NBA five, with a 7-foot wingspan and a 9-foot-1 standing reach. He is not much of a rim protector and lacks the lateral quickness to switch reliably onto the perimeter. He plays hard and uses his strength well, but his physical limitations cap his potential as a defensive anchor.
Queen is a talented prospect with advanced offensive instincts and a strong feel for the game. He excels when the offense flows through him and can create opportunities for others from the post or short roll. But his value is closely tied to having the ball in his hands, which complicates his fit alongside Barnes in a system still figuring out its offensive hierarchy. Add in the lack of floor spacing and defensive versatility, and the picture becomes murkier.
If the Raptors believe they can maximize his strengths and build a coherent structure around him, he is a worthy consideration. If not, Toronto may look elsewhere for a long-term answer at center.